One of my favorite things about cooking is seeing how one great recipe can inspire another. The filling for these chicken roll-ups was inspired by my friend Chanie’s incredible confit, which combines many of these same flavors. I loved the sweet-and-savory combination so much that I gave it a completely new home. Reimagined inside tender chicken spirals, those flavors become an elegant dish that’s just as perfect for a weeknight dinner as it is for Yom Tov.

Yields 24 roll-ups

Ingredients

Golden Harvest Chicken Spirals

12 pargiyot, trimmed

pargiyot, trimmed garlic powder, to taste



paprika, to taste

salt, to taste

freshly ground black pepper, to taste

3/4–1 cup date spread

date spread 2 cups crispy fried onions, divided

crispy fried onions, divided 1–2 jalapeño peppers, finely minced (seeded for milder heat)

jalapeño peppers, finely minced (seeded for milder heat) 1/4 cup washed and finely chopped fresh parsley

Glaze

1/4 cup duck sauce

duck sauce 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

Directions

Prepare the Golden Harvest Chicken Spirals

Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit (175 degrees Celsius). Cut each chicken thigh in half lengthwise to create 24 pieces. Place each piece between two sheets of parchment paper or plastic wrap and pound gently, until evenly thin. Season both sides of the chicken with garlic powder, paprika, salt, and a light sprinkle of black pepper. Spread a thin layer of date spread over each piece. Sprinkle with one to two tablespoons crispy fried onions. Then add jalapeño and parsley. Roll up each piece tightly, cinnamon-roll style. Scatter a thin layer of crispy fried onions over the bottom of two baking dishes. Arrange the chicken roll-ups standing upright with the spirals facing up, packing them tightly together. Once the pans are full, gently press down on the rolls to flatten them slightly while keeping the spirals exposed.

Prepare the Glaze and Bake

Whisk the glaze ingredients in a small bowl. Brush the mixture generously over the tops of the chicken, then sprinkle with remaining crispy fried onions. Cover pans loosely with aluminum foil and bake for 45 minutes. Uncover and bake for another 25 minutes, or until the chicken is fully cooked, the glaze is caramelized, and the onions are golden and crisp.

Tip: For effortless serving, bake these in attractive oven-to-table baking dishes and bring them straight from the oven to the table.