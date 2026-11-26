Dear Trying to Find the Right Balance,

You have raised an excellent question, and one that deserves a thoughtful answer. In fact, I suspect that many singles have wondered the very same thing but have been hesitant to ask. How many dates are enough? When should a person know? And how do we balance giving a relationship sufficient time to develop with the danger of dragging it out unnecessarily?

Let me begin with a straightforward answer: For a typical middle-of-the-road frum couple, I would consider approximately six to ten dates, usually over four to eight weeks, a reasonable timeframe for deciding whether the relationship has the potential to move toward engagement. This is not a rule, nor should it become another source of pressure. Some couples will be ready sooner, while others may need a little longer. However, I do believe that by this stage, both people should have a reasonably clear sense of whether they are moving in the direction of building a life together.

The important word here is direction. Dating is not about reaching a certain number of dates. It is about gradually discovering whether the person sitting across from you is someone with whom you can envision building a Jewish home.

One of the biggest misconceptions in the dating world is that a person must experience overwhelming excitement to know that someone is right. We hear stories about couples who knew almost immediately, who could not wait to see each other again, and who felt an undeniable connection from the very beginning. Those stories are wonderful, but they are not the only way relationships develop.

For some people, attraction and emotional connection grow gradually. They may initially feel comfortable rather than excited, interested rather than infatuated. As conversations deepen and trust develops, their feelings begin to grow. There is absolutely nothing wrong with that. A healthy marriage is built on far more than butterflies. Respect, admiration, shared values, emotional availability, and the ability to communicate are essential ingredients in a lasting relationship.

At the same time, we must be careful not to confuse a slow-developing connection with a lack of connection. There is a difference between needing time to develop feelings and repeatedly trying to convince yourself to feel something that simply isn't there. If you consistently find yourself uninterested, uncomfortable, or hoping that the other person will become someone different, additional dates may not solve the problem.

So what should a person be looking for by dates six, seven, or eight?

By this point, you should have a general understanding of each other's hashkafos, values, family expectations, and vision for marriage. You should have discussed important topics such as chinuch, lifestyle, financial outlook, family involvement, and the type of home you hope to build. You do not need to agree on every detail, but you should feel that your fundamental outlooks are compatible.

Equally important is how you feel when you are together. Can you be yourself? Do conversations flow naturally? Do you feel respected and appreciated? Can you disagree without feeling uncomfortable? Are you beginning to develop genuine admiration for the other person's character? These questions often tell us much more than whether a particular date was exciting.

I would also encourage singles to distinguish between legitimate concerns and ordinary dating anxiety. A legitimate concern is something that raises a meaningful question about compatibility, character, values, or expectations. Anxiety, on the other hand, may simply be the natural discomfort of making a major life decision. Not every moment of uncertainty is a warning sign. Sometimes, we become nervous precisely because we recognize how important the decision is.

Here is where I would offer a practical guideline: After approximately ten to twelve dates, a person should be able to identify what is preventing a decision. If there are specific issues that need clarification, take the time to address them. Speak to a trusted mentor, rav, or dating advisor who understands your situation. However, if you are continuing simply because you are waiting for absolute certainty, it may be time to reconsider your approach.

I would be cautious about dating for three, four, or five months without a clear direction. There are certainly exceptions, but prolonged dating without meaningful progress can create emotional confusion and make an already difficult decision even harder. More dates do not automatically produce more clarity. Sometimes, they simply provide more opportunities to overanalyze.

On the other hand, nobody should feel forced to get engaged because a certain number of dates have passed. A timeline is a guideline, not a deadline. If something important needs to be discussed or understood, it deserves attention. The goal is not to get engaged quickly; it is to make a thoughtful decision without unnecessarily delaying it.

I would also remind you that an engagement is not the finish line of getting to know someone. It is the beginning of a new stage in that process. You will continue learning about each other throughout engagement and, ultimately, throughout marriage. No amount of dating can eliminate every unknown or guarantee that you will never encounter challenges.

Perhaps the most important advice I can offer is this: Stop counting dates and start evaluating progress. Are you getting closer? Are your feelings developing? Are your questions being answered? Are you increasingly comfortable with the idea of building a future together? If the answer is yes, that is meaningful progress.

And remember, you do not need to feel one hundred percent certain. You need to feel sufficiently confident that this is a person with whom you share the values, attraction, respect, and desire to build a beautiful Jewish home.

Dating should be long enough to make a responsible decision, but not so long that the search for certainty prevents you from recognizing something good when it is right in front of you.

Wishing you much hatzlacha, clarity, and the opportunity to find the right person at the right time.

Sincerely,

IYH