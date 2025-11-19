Photo Credit: Office of Inna Vernikov

At a time of rising antisemitism and unrest in New York City – and arguably the country – Inna Vernikov has been a beacon of truth and courage for Jewish New Yorkers and many others who appreciate her straight-talking, common sense approach.

As one of only six Republican members of the City Council, Vernikov represents Brooklyn’s 48th District (including Coney Island, Brighton Beach, Midwood, Madison, Sheepshead Bay, and Manhattan Beach). Born in Ukraine, the proudly Jewish former attorney switched parties and flipped a Democratic seat back in 2021. Since then, whether inside or outside City Hall or on social media, Vernikov has pushed back against the tide and spoken out on issues ranging from Covid mandates to BDS to migrant crime.

Recently, after the election of Zohran Mamdani as mayor, Vernikov issued a (clearly symbolic) invitation to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to come to New York on January 1 – inauguration day – after Mamdani threatened to arrest Israel’s leader if he stepped foot in the city.

The Jewish Press spoke to her about her clashes with Mamdani and her views on where New York City – and its Jewish community – goes from here.

The Jewish Press: ⁠Your decision to invite Prime Minister Netanyahu to New York City on Jan 1 is obviously an attempt to push Mamdani against a wall. If Israel’s premier were to accept your invitation, what do you expect will happen? Are you concerned that Mamdani might take the bait and actually arrest Netanyahu?

Vernikov: When Prime Minister Netanyahu arrives in New York City, he will be welcomed with open arms. My invitation exposed Mamdani for the fraud that he is, as he ran on a promise to arrest Bibi, an act the mayor of New York City has no legal authority to perform. The United States is not a signatory to the Rome Statute which created the ICC (International Criminal Court), and has a “warrant” out for Netanyahu’s arrest. Mamdani either knew he made an empty promise but committed to it anyway to get votes, or he is so incompetent that he couldn’t even run a simple Google search.

⁠If you were advising Netanyahu, would you counsel him to stay away from New York and avoid any entanglement with Mamdani – or to come as a show of strength?

I would encourage him to come here and meet with Jewish New Yorkers as a way to assure us all that we will be able to rise above the dark days that are to come under Mayor Mamdani. When this very bold assertion that he could arrest the Prime Minister falls apart in the face of reality, it will be a testament to the fact that many of his radical proposals will not stand the test of time.

⁠You’ve been one of the most outspoken elected officials on the subject of rising antisemitism in New York. What concrete actions do you believe a Mamdani administration will take – or fail to take – that concern you the most?

First of all, the mere presence of a mayor who openly rubs elbows with jihadist imams, who refuses to condemn Hamas, and supports Globalizing the Intifada is going to put Jews in danger. The useful idiots who take to the streets or to our college campuses to protest and cause violence are going to naturally feel emboldened by his rhetoric and policies. They already do. That, in combination with his anti-police stance, means that Mamdani will intentionally fail to quell the violence. Jewish New Yorkers are in a treacherous position right now.

⁠Do you see a path for cooperation with Mayor-elect Mamdani on any municipal issues, or do you expect a fundamentally adversarial relationship from day one?

My first and foremost priority as an elected official is to deliver for my Constituents, which means fighting against Mamdani’s radical policies – but it also means working with him on a wide variety of local non-partisan issues, such as quality of life.

⁠What specific metrics or early decisions will you be watching to judge whether Mamdani plans to govern pragmatically – or ideologically?

Certainly, his hires for top jobs have already been cause for concern, as many of them are either DeBlasio lackeys who were complicit in the downfall of this city in the last ten years or fresh-faced “defund the police” activist types who are poised to drive us off an ideological cliff as well. The early signs are concerning, but only time will tell.

⁠Will Mamdani support financial assistance as well as hands on security for Jewish organizations, houses of worship and Jewish schools?

One piece of legislation Mamdani tried to pass [when he was an assemblyman] is a bill that would punish synagogues and non-profits for supporting Israel. I am not hopeful about his support for security for Jewish institutions. However, if he doesn’t, the outrage would be enormous, and I would stand at the forefront of that fight.

⁠Does Mamdani plan on creating a wider wedge between the poor and the rest of the New York City population?

Interestingly enough, the poor and working class did not vote for Mamdani. Those he claims to want to help the most were not his supporters, because many are immigrants from nations with governments that are either dysfunctional or outright communist. They understand how detrimental Mamdani’s policies are and don’t want that kind of governance here. If he was to be successful with any portion of his “equity” agenda, the poor and the middle class would actually suffer because when he taxes corporations and the 1%, they will flee and the tax burden will shift. The rich will flee and the poor will pay.

Some argue that strong opposition from elected officials like yourself may backfire and allow Mamdani to paint legitimate criticism as political persecution. How do you respond to that?

Mamdani and his ilk love to play victim. Any criticism of their policies are always blamed on racism and persecution.

If pushing against the tide of socialism is a form of “political persecution” against him then he can continue crying wolf. If protecting Jewish students from harm on their campuses is “political persecution” against him, then so be it. I won’t play by his twisted rules; the truth is the truth and I won’t stop fighting for it.

If Mamdani follows through on policies you view as dangerous or discriminatory toward the Jewish community, what tools – political, legal, or civic – do you believe should be activated in response?

We will use every tool available to us. Politically, it means rallying bipartisan coalitions of lawmakers who understand that the safety of Jewish New Yorkers is not negotiable. Legally, it means challenging any discriminatory policy in court the moment it appears. Civically, it means empowering our communities to speak out, organize, and refuse to be intimidated. The Jewish community has survived far worse than Zohran Mamdani, and we will not be bullied into silence by ideological extremism inside City Hall.

⁠Do you believe Mamdani’s election reflects a genuine ideological shift among New Yorkers, or do you see it as a failure of the political establishment to mobilize and message effectively or some other factor?

This election was not an ideological realignment. It was a perfect storm created by both excitement and fear, and a Democratic establishment too afraid to call out extremism among its ranks when it mattered most. Almost the same number of New Yorkers voted against socialism and radical policies as did for it. The vast majority of New Yorkers – many of whom did not vote at all – do not subscribe to his radical policies.

What would you say to Jewish leaders who are considering engaging with Mamdani in hopes of influencing him from the inside? Is engagement wise – or naïve?

We have to be pragmatic. We can’t walk into his office and expect a sudden transformation from a man who built his career on the backs of anti-Israel, anti-police activists, and agitators. But we must at least attempt to have dialogue, so long as we understand who we are dealing with: a skilled politician who has never held a real job, and who hides his radicalism behind a bright smile.

⁠Many New Yorkers – Jewish and not – are anxious about what this election signals. What would you say to people who feel frightened about their safety, their identity, or their place in the city right now? And specifically, what are you telling your Jewish constituents who are concerned about their future in NYC?

The truth is that although things look bleak, what we may face is not insurmountable. New York has gone through dark times before, and we have always pulled through. After all, we have the constitution, checks and balances, and elections in this country to express our discontent – and we have the opportunity to elect a great slate of Republicans such as Elise Stefanik who is running for governor in 2026 to serve as a check on Mamdani.

To my Jewish constituents, I say that we will persevere as we always have, and I will never stop fighting for your safety, your dignity, and your right to live openly and proudly as Jews in the greatest city in the world.

