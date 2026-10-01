A warm and hearty soup with Thai-inspired flavors. Topped with savory confit, it is rich, comforting, and makes a delicious meal.

Ingredients

Squash Soup

8 medium yellow

squash, sliced

yellow squash, sliced 1 leek, cleaned and

sliced, or 1 cup Beleaves Diced Leek

leek, cleaned and sliced, or 1 cup Beleaves Diced Leek 2 large onions, sliced

onions, sliced 6 large garlic cloves,

chopped

garlic cloves, chopped 1/2 package celery

stalks, chopped

celery stalks, chopped oil, for sautéing

1 packet onion soup

mix

onion soup mix salt, to taste

black pepper,

to taste

to taste water

Sunset Confit

1/2 head garlic, peeled

garlic, peeled 2 scallions, cut into 1/2

inch pieces

scallions, cut into pieces 1 jalapeño, cut into 1/2

inch pieces

jalapeño, cut into pieces 2 Beleaves Dates, cut into small pieces Dates Medjool Whole Jumbo 12Oz Beleaves (P)

3/4 cup oil

oil pinch of kosher salt

red pepper flakes

Directions

Prepare the Squash Soup

Heat a generous drizzle of oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add the onions, leek, and garlic, and sauté until soft and translucent. Add the squash and continue cooking for about 20 minutes, lightly golden. Stir in the celery and onion soup mix. Pour in enough water to fully cover the vegetables, then bring to a strong boil. Reduce heat to low, cover, and let simmer for one and a half hours until the vegetables are very soft and the flavors have deepened. Using a blender, blend until completely smooth. Season with salt and black pepper to taste.

Prepare the Sunset Confit

Preheat oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit. Add the garlic, scallions, jalapeño, dates, oil, and salt to a 5×7 baking dish. Mix gently so everything is coated in oil. Bake for 15-17 minutes.

Description:

This recipe originally appeared in Balebusta. See more at https://balebusta.nyc/