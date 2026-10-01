Categories: Recipes
Hearty Yellow Squash Soup
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October 1, 2026, 10 AM ET
A warm and hearty soup with Thai-inspired flavors. Topped with savory confit, it is rich, comforting, and makes a delicious meal.
Ingredients
Squash Soup
- 8 medium yellow
squash, sliced
- 1 leek, cleaned and
sliced, or 1 cup Beleaves Diced Leek
- 2 large onions, sliced
- 6 large garlic cloves,
chopped
- 1/2 package celery
stalks, chopped
- oil, for sautéing
- 1 packet onion soup
mix
- salt, to taste
- black pepper,
to taste
- water
Sunset Confit
- 1/2 head garlic, peeled
- 2 scallions, cut into 1/2
inch pieces
- 1 jalapeño, cut into 1/2
inch pieces
- 2 Beleaves Dates, cut into small pieces Dates Medjool Whole Jumbo 12Oz Beleaves (P)
- 3/4 cup oil
- pinch of kosher salt
- red pepper flakes
Directions
Prepare the Squash Soup
- Heat a generous drizzle of oil in a large pot over medium heat.
- Add the onions, leek, and garlic, and sauté until soft and translucent.
- Add the squash and continue cooking for about 20 minutes, lightly golden.
- Stir in the celery and onion soup mix.
- Pour in enough water to fully cover the vegetables, then bring to a strong boil.
- Reduce heat to low, cover, and let simmer for one and a half hours until the vegetables are very soft and the flavors have deepened.
- Using a blender, blend until completely smooth.
- Season with salt and black pepper to taste.
Prepare the Sunset Confit
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit.
- Add the garlic, scallions, jalapeño, dates, oil, and salt to a 5×7 baking dish.
- Mix gently so everything is coated in oil.
- Bake for 15-17 minutes.
Description:
This recipe originally appeared in Balebusta. See more at https://balebusta.nyc/