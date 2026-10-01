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Hearty Yellow Squash Soup

By Gitty Silberstein

|

October 1, 2026, 10 AM ET

A warm and hearty soup with Thai-inspired flavors. Topped with savory confit, it is rich, comforting, and makes a delicious meal.

Ingredients

Squash Soup

  • 8 medium yellow
    squash, sliced
  • 1 leek, cleaned and
    sliced, or 1 cup Beleaves Diced Leek
  • 2 large onions, sliced
  • 6 large garlic cloves,
    chopped
  • 1/2 package celery
    stalks, chopped
  • oil, for sautéing
  • 1 packet onion soup
    mix
  • salt, to taste
  • black pepper,
    to taste
  • water

Sunset Confit

  • 1/2 head garlic, peeled
  • 2 scallions, cut into 1/2
    inch     pieces
  • 1 jalapeño, cut into 1/2
    inch     pieces
  • 2 Beleaves Dates, cut into small pieces Dates Medjool Whole Jumbo 12Oz Beleaves (P)
  • 3/4 cup oil
  • pinch of kosher salt
  • red pepper flakes

Directions

Prepare the Squash Soup

  1. Heat a generous drizzle of oil in a large pot over medium heat.
  2. Add the onions, leek, and garlic, and sauté until soft and translucent.
  3. Add the squash and continue cooking for about 20 minutes, lightly golden.
  4. Stir in the celery and onion soup mix.
  5. Pour in enough water to fully cover the vegetables, then bring to a strong boil.
  6. Reduce heat to low, cover, and let simmer for one and a half hours until the vegetables are very soft and the flavors have deepened.
  7. Using a blender, blend until completely smooth.
  8. Season with salt and black pepper to taste.

Prepare the Sunset Confit

  1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit.
  2. Add the garlic, scallions, jalapeño, dates, oil, and salt to a 5×7 baking dish.
  3. Mix gently so everything is coated in oil.
  4. Bake for 15-17 minutes.

Description:
This recipe originally appeared in Balebusta. See more at https://balebusta.nyc/

(Kosher.com)

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