A simple marinade with a secret ingredient is all you need to make juicy flavorful grilled chicken. Just put everything on the grill and the meal is ready in no time!

Herb Grilled Chicken

2 pounds chicken breast

chicken breast 4 tablespoons mayonnaise

mayonnaise 1 tray cubes Dorot Frozen Parsley, thawed

cubes Dorot Frozen Parsley, thawed 4 cubes Dorot Frozen Garlic, thawed

cubes Dorot Frozen Garlic, thawed 1 tablespoon olive oil

1 tablespoon lemon juice

lemon juice 1/4 teaspoon salt

salt 1/4 teaspoon black pepper, or to taste

Grilled Vegetables

6 ears corn, husked

corn, husked 4 medium zucchini, sliced on a diagonal

zucchini, sliced on a diagonal 16 ounces (1 pound) baby bell peppers

baby bell peppers 2 tablespoons olive oil

1 teaspoon kosher salt, or to taste

kosher salt, or to taste 1/2 teaspoon black pepper, or to taste (for the zucchini and peppers only)

Directions

1. Mix all of the chicken ingredients together until the chicken is well coated.

2. Drizzle the vegetables with the olive oil and season with the salt. Sprinkle the zucchini and peppers with black pepper, leaving the corn seasoned with just olive oil and salt.

3. Grill the chicken for three to five minutes per side, or until it releases easily from the grates and is cooked through. Grill the vegetables, turning occasionally, until tender and lightly charred.

4. Alternatively, cook everything on an indoor grill or roast in a 425-degree-Fahrenheit oven until the chicken is fully cooked and the vegetables are tender.