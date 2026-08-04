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Herb Grilled Chicken with Grilled Vegetables

By Rena Tuchinsky

|

August 3, 2026, 12 PM ET

A simple marinade with a secret ingredient is all you need to make juicy flavorful grilled chicken. Just put everything on the grill and the meal is ready in no time!

Herb Grilled Chicken

  • 1 tablespoon lemon juice
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper, or to taste

Grilled Vegetables

  • 6 ears corn, husked
  • 4 medium zucchini, sliced on a diagonal
  • 16 ounces (1 pound) baby bell peppers
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt, or to taste
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper, or to taste (for the zucchini and peppers only)

Directions

1. Mix all of the chicken ingredients together until the chicken is well coated.

2. Drizzle the vegetables with the olive oil and season with the salt. Sprinkle the zucchini and peppers with black pepper, leaving the corn seasoned with just olive oil and salt.

3. Grill the chicken for three to five minutes per side, or until it releases easily from the grates and is cooked through. Grill the vegetables, turning occasionally, until tender and lightly charred.

4. Alternatively, cook everything on an indoor grill or roast in a 425-degree-Fahrenheit oven until the chicken is fully cooked and the vegetables are tender.

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