Categories: Recipes
Herb Grilled Chicken with Grilled Vegetables
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August 3, 2026, 12 PM ET
A simple marinade with a secret ingredient is all you need to make juicy flavorful grilled chicken. Just put everything on the grill and the meal is ready in no time!
Herb Grilled Chicken
- 2 pounds chicken breast
- 4 tablespoons mayonnaise
- 1 tray cubes Dorot Frozen Parsley, thawed
- 4 cubes Dorot Frozen Garlic, thawed
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon black pepper, or to taste
Grilled Vegetables
- 6 ears corn, husked
- 4 medium zucchini, sliced on a diagonal
- 16 ounces (1 pound) baby bell peppers
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt, or to taste
- 1/2 teaspoon black pepper, or to taste (for the zucchini and peppers only)