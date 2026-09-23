Hochul’s Announcements on Pardons and Tax Credits Reprise Her Congestion Pricing Rollout Scam

If New Yorkers have learned anything from the tenure of Governor Kathy Hochul, it is that a policy is never just a policy – it is a calculated transaction. The recent orchestrations coming out of Albany – a well-timed slate of executive pardons packaged alongside a flashy “economic credit” announcement – presents a picture of an administration in tune with equity and affordability. But peel back the boilerplate press releases and what’s in play is unmistakable. This isn’t groundbreaking leadership; it is a direct reprise of the cynical bait-and switch that defined her congestion pricing scam.

To understand the current performance, one must look at the blueprint Hochul perfected with the Manhattan tolling scheme. Remember the timeline: an “indefinite pause” of the tax right before a critical election cycle under the guise of protecting the working class, followed immediately by its resurrection the second the voting booths closed. It was a master class in political theater – using a high-stakes public policy as a vehicle to bleed or appease the electorate depending on the needs for her political survival – throttling the substance of a program to insulate herself from tough questions while exploiting the optics to pacify her base.

We are seeing the same playbook applied to the governor’s exercise of the pardoning power and her plan for a one-time $100 to $200 check to be sent to more than 8 million households. Consider the following.

Pardons

On June 15, the U.S. Supreme Court agreed to decide a question that has significant import for all New Yorkers: whether a green card holder who has committed a serious crime, and whose deportation is therefore mandatory under federal law, has a constitutional right to a bond hearing and possible release while the government works to remove him.

In late August, Governor Kathy Hochul issued a full pardon to the man at the center of the case. With his conviction wiped away, he was no longer deportable, the dispute was moot and this month the Justice Department conceded as much.

The defendant is a citizen of the Dominican Republic who entered the United States lawfully in 2011. In 2015 he was convicted of second-degree assault, a violent felony, and served about two years in prison. Immigration authorities took him into custody in 2020 and held him for roughly two years before he was released in 2022 under a pandemic-era injunction. The Second Circuit then ruled in 2024 that prolonged detention can require a bond hearing, and the administration asked the Supreme Court to review that ruling.

That was the posture of the case when the governor acted. So she did not pardon a man whose case had been forgotten. She pardoned a man whose case was about to be heard! Iowa Solicitor General Eric Wessan summed up the consensus opinion about what Gov. Hochul was up to: it is “pretty wild to fully pardon an aggravated felon to stop the felon from getting deported and 2) stop the Supreme Court from ruling on an issue.”

And U.S. Solicitor General John Sauer has said that the administration will look for an “alternative vehicle.” That means another detainee, another year of litigation and another year in which the Second Circuit’s rule governs New York, Connecticut, and Vermont without review.

The governor’s defenders will say that this was a one-off act of mercy. But the record says otherwise.

On July 1, 2025, Governor Hochul pardoned a Laotian national convicted of manslaughter in 1990 after a fatal shooting outside a pool hall, and who had served 14 years in prison. The pardon was granted to spare him from being deported. A month later she announced clemency for 13 people, several of them green card holders facing removal.

She responded to her critics with “They’ve paid their debt, and I’ll be damned if I let them be deported to a country where they don’t know a soul.” Anti-ICE advocacy groups were candid about the purpose. More than 70 organizations publicly thanked the governor and in an obvious allusion to impending deportations, urged her to use clemency “in times of urgency.”

Yet while the governor bends over backward to satisfy her woke base and issues pardons that keep convicted non-citizens or accused felons in the country, she has completely abandoned New Yorkers who need executive relief the most: the rehabilitated currently sitting behind bars. When Hochul announced her latest round of pardons, she did not grant a single commutation to any of the more than 1,000 incarcerated individuals who applied for one.

Tax Credits

Simultaneously with her pardon policy, the Hochul response to the state’s crushing cost of living crisis has been remarkably tone-deaf.

As inflation forces working-class families to make hard choices at the grocery checkout and gas pumps, the governor has championed economic credits and rebates that amount to mere drops in the bucket. Promising minor tax or nominal utility relief checks does little to offset the burden of living in one of the nation’s highest-taxed states. These paltry financial band-aids fail to treat the root causes of New York’s affordability crisis: skyrocketing housing costs, soaring energy rates, and a regulatory environment that stifles small business.

So the governor has once again resorted to the oldest trick in the political playbook: handing out nominal one-time checks just before voters head to the ballot box. Yet the token relief fails to cover even a fraction of what families lose annually to Albany’s heavy-handed tax structures, runaway state spending and inflationary pressures.

New Yorkers need enduring policies and structural reform, not temporary pre-election connivances.