This stunning hasselback butternut squash is brushed with a sweet honey-garlic glaze, then finished with crunchy almonds and fresh thyme for a beautifully caramelized side dish.

Ingredients

Squash

1 medium butternut squash (about 2 pounds/900 grams)

1 tablespoon Heaven and Earth Avocado Oil

1/2 teaspoon Tuscanini Sea Salt Salt Mediterranean Sea Fine 16Oz Tuscanini

black pepper, to taste

Glaze

3 and 1/2 tablespoons Gefen Honey Honey 1Lb Gefen (P)

4-5 cloves garlic, minced

1/4 teaspoon Tuscanini Sea Salt Salt Mediterranean Sea Fine 16Oz Tuscanini

20 almonds, roughly chopped

a few sprigs of fresh thyme

Directions

Bake the Squash

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit (200 degrees Celsius). Peel the squash, cut it in half, and remove the seeds. Carefully hasselback the squash (slice the squash into thin slices, leaving the slices attached at the bottom). If you’re nervous about cutting through the squash, place two chopsticks or wooden spoons alongside it as a guide so your knife doesn’t cut all the way through. Place the squash on a lined baking sheet. Drizzle with avocado oil and sprinkle with salt and black pepper. Rub the oil and seasoning over the squash, making sure it gets between the slices Bake for about 50-60 minutes, or until the squash is partially cooked and starting to soften.

Add the Glaze and Garnish

While the squash is baking, mix together the honey, minced garlic, and one-fourth teaspoon salt. Once the squash is partially cooked, brush about two-thirds of the honey-garlic glaze all over the squash (reserve the final third for the next step), getting it into the slices as much as possible. Mix the chopped almonds into the remaining third of the glaze. Sprinkle the almond mixture over the squash and add a few sprigs of fresh thyme.

To Finish

Return the squash to the oven. Cover loosely with a baking dish or pan (a 9×13-inch pan works well) and bake for about 20 minutes. This helps the squash continue cooking without the top getting too dark. Remove the cover and bake for another 10–15 minutes, or until the squash is completely tender and the almonds and edges are golden and caramelized. If the squash needs more time but the almonds are getting too dark, simply cover it again and continue baking until fully cooked.

Note: Baking times can vary depending on the size and thickness of your squash. The goal is tender, fully cooked squash with lightly caramelized edges and almonds.