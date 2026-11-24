Dear IYH,

I have a question that I think many frum singles quietly struggle with, but perhaps don't always feel comfortable asking: How long should one date for before deciding whether someone is the right person to marry – and here I’m referring to someone whom I’ll classify as a middle-of-the-road frum.

It seems that everyone has a different opinion, and the advice can sometimes be contradictory. Some people believe that if you know, you know, and there is no reason to drag things out. Others feel that making such an important decision requires a significant amount of time, and that a couple should continue dating until they feel completely confident. Then there are those who believe that somewhere around date five, six, or seven, a person should already have a pretty good idea of whether the relationship has potential.

But what about those of us who are not fully sure after a few dates? What about the person who enjoys spending time with someone, appreciates their qualities, feels comfortable around them, and sees potential, but doesn't necessarily walk away from every date feeling an overwhelming sense of excitement or certainty?

In the frum dating world, there seems to be an unspoken timeline. After a certain number of dates, people begin asking questions. Are you ready to make a decision? What are you waiting for? How much more do you need to know? Sometimes, even before the person dating has had the opportunity to process their own feelings, there are already expectations from family members, friends, and shadchanim.

I understand that dating cannot go on indefinitely. Nobody wants to spend months dating someone without making meaningful progress. At the same time, marriage is an enormous commitment, and I don't believe it should be entered into simply because a certain number of dates have passed.

I also wonder how much weight we should give to the feeling of excitement. Are we supposed to feel butterflies every time we see the person? Should we be counting down the hours until the next date? Or is it perfectly normal for a relationship to develop more gradually, where the feelings grow through conversation, familiarity, trust, and shared experiences?

I know people who were practically ready to get engaged after four or five dates, while others needed considerably longer before they felt comfortable making that decision. Neither situation necessarily means that one person is more serious or that the other is being overly particular. People process emotions differently, and not everyone develops a connection at the same pace.

There is also the question of what we should actually be looking for as the dates progress. At what point should we know whether we share similar hashkafos, values, expectations, and goals for building a home? How much should we know about the person's personality, family, communication style, and outlook on life? And how do we distinguish between legitimate concerns that deserve attention and ordinary nervousness that comes with making such a major decision?

I sometimes worry that singles become so focused on reaching a decision within a certain timeframe that they forget to pay attention to the actual relationship. Instead of asking themselves whether they are getting to know the person and developing a meaningful connection, they begin counting dates and wondering whether they are behind schedule.

On the other hand, I recognize that there is a danger in overthinking. Some people keep searching for a feeling of absolute certainty that may never arrive. They analyze every conversation, every pause, and every little detail, hoping that the next date will finally provide the answer. Sometimes, the more time we spend examining a relationship, the harder it becomes to make a decision.

So what is a reasonable dating timeline for a middle-of-the-road frum person? Is there such a thing as dating too quickly? Is there such a thing as dating too long? How do we know when we have given a relationship enough time to develop without unnecessarily prolonging something that may not be right?

More than anything, I would love to hear advice that takes into account the reality that not everyone experiences dating the same way. Some people develop feelings quickly, while others need time. Some are naturally decisive, while others need to process things more carefully. I don't think either approach should automatically be viewed as a problem.

I am simply hoping to understand how a person can find the right balance between giving a relationship a fair chance and recognizing when it is time to move forward.

Sincerely,

Trying to Find the Right Balance