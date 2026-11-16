My friend, let’s call him David, had $1m in equity to spend on a property. He focused on Givat Hamatos because he loved the large outdoor spaces in the Aderet Yerushalayim project and was a big fan of Rabbi Kalman Topp, who will be creating a kehillah there.

When I mentioned closing costs, David realized he would need significantly more cash than he initially thought. Correct, I told him. The purchase price is only the beginning of the equation.

“So how much money do I need to buy a 3-bedroom apartment with a kosher sukkah balcony?”

There are three main pieces of the financial puzzle: the property price, financing, and closing costs.

An overseas buyer can borrow up to 50% of the purchase price, while an Israeli citizen or someone planning to make aliyah over the next few years can borrow up to 75% for their primary residence.

Closing costs for overseas buyers can total 12-13% of the purchase price, with most payable shortly after contract signing. Estimated costs include: (1) Acquisition tax: 8% on the first NIS 6m for overseas buyers; for olim, 0% on the first NIS 2m and 0.5% up to NIS 6m; (2) Attorney: 1%+VAT; (3) Real estate agent: 2%+VAT; (4) Mortgage broker: 1%+VAT of the mortgage amount; (5) Currency conversion: 0.5%, including VAT; and (6) Developer’s attorney: NIS 7,000, including VAT, for new projects.

When buying on paper, a portion of the unpaid purchase price is sometimes subject to the Building Construction Index, which tracks construction costs. In this project, the index linkage is waived.

The developer also does not provide light fixtures, appliances, furniture or bedroom closets. If you plan to rent out the apartment, your tenant will generally bring their own appliances, closets and furniture.

Now let’s translate all this into real numbers. For this exercise, we will talk in dollars (based on an exchange rate of $1 = 3.15 NIS).

We presented David with three 3-bedroom apartments. One unit with a partial sukkah balcony was $1.25m. A larger unit with over 30 sqm of outdoor space was $1.4m, while a garden apartment with a 166 sqm garden was $1.7m.

Although the buyer pays only 15% at contract signing, with the remaining 85% due upon completion in two years, we're going to calculate all the costs as if they had to be paid today because sooner or later, you have to pay the piper.

For the basic $1.25m apartment, a 50% mortgage would leave $625,000 in equity. Add around $170,000 in closing costs and the cash requirement becomes $795,000.

We added another $100,000 for furniture, closets, appliances and a kitchen upgrade. Total cash outlay: around $895,000.

Next came the larger apartment for $1.4m. A 50% mortgage left $700,000 in equity. Add approximately $190,000 in closing costs and $100,000 for the kitchen upgrade, appliances, closets and furniture, and the total cash outlay was $990,000.

Bingo. We had a good fit. The apartment offered more indoor space and, more importantly, the substantial outdoor space David wanted.

He loved the garden unit, but it would add close to $200,000 in cash to the equation. David decided to follow his head rather than his heart, purchasing the larger 3-bedroom apartment with great balcony space without stretching his budget.

The lesson is clear: Before determining what apartment you can afford, you need to understand how much cash the entire transaction will require, including financing, closing costs and everything you’ll need to buy after you get the keys.

Although we’ve focused on the economics, the numbers are only part of the decision. Finding the right community is just as important. Our role is to educate you on all of the factors so you can make the best decision for your needs.