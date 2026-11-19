This past week, I had the distinct pleasure of finding a buyer for a Likkutei Moharan, printed in Breslov in 1821. At first glance, it is an old and impressive edition of one of the foundational works of chassidus. But a closer look at its history reveals something far more extraordinary: this is a sefer whose publication was itself an act of remarkable devotion, undertaken by none other than Reb Nosson Sternhartz, the foremost talmid of Rebbi Nachman of Breslov. The story behind its printing is almost as remarkable as the teachings contained within its pages, offering a glimpse into the determination of a talmid who understood that his rebbe's Torah was a legacy that could not be allowed to disappear.

Rebbi Nachman of Breslov (1772–1810) was one of the most original and influential figures in the history of chassidus. His teachings, collected in Likkutei Moharan, addressed the deepest dimensions of avodas Hashem, emunah, tefillah, simcha, and the ongoing struggle of the human soul. Yet the dissemination of these teachings depended heavily upon the dedication of one individual: his talmid, Reb Nosson. Reb Nosson understood that his rebbe's words were not merely inspirational teachings for a particular generation, but a spiritual legacy that needed to be preserved, transmitted, and made accessible to generations yet unborn. Following Rebbi Nachman's passing in 1810, he devoted himself to this mission with extraordinary determination, assuming responsibility for ensuring that the teachings he had received would continue to illuminate the lives of Yidden long after his rebbe's physical presence was gone.

(Courtesy)

The history of the 1821 edition begins with a problem. The first part of Likkutei Moharan had been printed in Ostroh in 1808, during Rebbi Nachman's lifetime, while the second part was subsequently printed in Mohilev in 1811, following his passing. Reb Nosson, however, was dissatisfied with the accuracy of the earlier printing. Errors had crept into the text, and he was determined to produce a corrected and more carefully prepared edition. His solution was remarkable: rather than rely on an ordinary commercial printing establishment, Reb Nosson established a printing press in his own home in Breslov. The project began in 1819 and took approximately three years to complete. It was an enormous undertaking, involving significant practical difficulties and, as Reb Nosson himself related, considerable personal struggle. There was also an element of danger. The printing was undertaken without the required censorship authorization, and the work was consequently conducted discreetly. The title pages retained references to the earlier printing locations of Ostroh and Mohilev, concealing the fact that the complete edition had actually been produced in Breslov. The resulting 1821 edition brought both parts of Likkutei Moharan together as a complete work, incorporating corrections, additional references, and material that had not appeared in the earlier printings. It was a landmark achievement in the history of Breslov publishing.

What makes this edition particularly compelling is the identity of the person responsible for it. Reb Nosson was not simply a publisher or printer; he was the individual who had devoted his life to understanding Rebbi Nachman's teachings and transmitting them faithfully. His relationship with his rebbe was one of extraordinary devotion, and he viewed his life's mission as making Rebbi Nachman's Torah accessible to the Jewish people. His literary and publishing efforts would ultimately become essential to the development and continuity of Breslov chassidus. The 1821 printing was therefore much more than an important bibliographical milestone. It represented the determination of a talmid to ensure that the teachings of his rebbe would survive and flourish. There is something particularly moving about the image of Reb Nosson working from a printing press established in his own home, overcoming obstacle after obstacle to bring the sefer to completion. The pages that emerged from that effort would go on to serve as the foundation for countless subsequent editions of Likkutei Moharan, carrying Rebbi Nachman's teachings to generations of readers and students.