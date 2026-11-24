Howell Township and Chabad of Ocean and Western Monmouth Counties will host Chanukah LIVE, a free regional celebration for Jewish families of all backgrounds, on Monday, Dec. 7, at the Howell Municipal Building.The evening will feature a giant menorah lighting, a shower of chocolate coins dropped from a fire truck, and a live concert by 8th Day, the internationally known Chassidic rock band.The event begins at 6:30 p.m., with the scheduled menorah lighting at 7:15, followed by a live concert by 8th Day.Guests will enjoy hot latkes (potato pancakes), doughnuts and hot cocoa, along with kosher food trucks and vendors. Children's crafts and activities will run throughout the evening.A massive car menorah parade is also set for Monday evening. Escorted by the Monmouth County Sheriff's Office, the parade will travel from Manalapan and end at the celebration in Howell, joined by a second parade arriving from Jackson.Chanukah LIVE is produced by Chabad of Ocean and Western Monmouth Counties and Howell Township, together with other Jewish institutions serving the counties, including the Jewish Federation. Admission is free. Guests are encouraged to RSVP at ChanukahLiveNJ.com.

Event Details

What: Chanukah LIVE

When: Monday, Dec. 7, 2026 (fourth night of Chanukah), 6:30 p.m.

Where: Howell Municipal Building, 4567 Route 9 North, Howell, NJ

Admission: Free · RSVP at ChanukahLiveNJ.com