‘I Almost Didn't Ask Again.’

She told her friend she had a headache. She mentioned this to me halfway through a session, while explaining why she hadn't done much that week, in the tone people use for the weather. She didn't have a headache. A friend gives a shiur in her living room, and for the third time, she had asked my client to come. For the third time, my client said no.

She's in her late forties and has not yet married. She grew up in the community and never left. She danced at her friends' weddings and now dances at their children's, and she's an aunt many times over. Early on, she summed up her situation in a sentence she had clearly said to herself many times: "People here are very kind to me. I'm the one everybody makes sure to include."

It took me a while to hear everything in that sentence. As she understood it, every invitation came off a list of people who shouldn't be alone, and saying yes meant walking into a room as an item on that list. She hadn't made the list up. People had said clumsy things to her at simchas for decades, and she remembered everyone. She could predict the evening: the greeting that went on a beat too long, the questions about her nieces and nephews, and at some point, a mention of a nice widower someone knew.

From the outside, her refusals looked like a woman who liked her own company. She works, she does chesed, she has a full life, she's busy. Her friends asked less often, which is what reasonable people do when they keep hearing no, and every invitation that didn't come confirmed what she already believed about the ones that had. Nobody in this story behaved badly, and the loop closed anyway.

John Cacioppo, a University of Chicago neuroscientist who spent his career studying loneliness, found that it changes how anyone perceives the people around them. Loneliness makes people want connection more, and at the same time it makes them more alert to social threat. Someone who has spent years at the edge of a group walks into a room braced for disappointment and watches for the signs. A pause or a tone can register as rejection whether or not anyone meant it. Cacioppo understood this as protective. After enough small injuries, the mind gets watchful so it won't be caught off guard again, and the same watchfulness that spares a person a painful evening also keeps her home.

In 2011, a group of researchers reviewed fifty studies of efforts to reduce loneliness. They compared four approaches: teaching social skills, offering support, creating more chances to meet others, and helping lonely people look at how they read other people. The approaches that did best were the ones that addressed how lonely people interpret everyone else. Loneliness, they found, changes people's perception. That’s important for the people around them to know because they can be part of what can change it back. An invitation that sounds like a rescue confirms what she's afraid of. One that makes clear she's wanted gives her something to weigh against it.

In our work together, I didn't try to argue my client out of her reading. She had reasons for it. What we worked on was treating "they feel sorry for me" as a guess about other people's minds, one she was sometimes right about. When an invitation came, she would notice what she assumed the person was thinking and ask herself what else might be true. For a long time, she couldn't come up with anything. The first time she could, it was about a neighbor who had asked her to come early and help set up for a kiddush. Her first thought was that they needed hands and didn't want to seat her. After a minute she allowed that the neighbor might simply have liked her company in the kitchen. She still didn't go, but she brought it in to tell me, which she wouldn't have done a few months earlier.

Months after that, she went to the shiur. She told me it was fine, which from her was high praise. Nobody asked about her nieces. On her way out, her friend walked her to the door and said, "I'm so glad you came. I almost didn't ask again. I was starting to think I was bothering you."

That stayed with my client longer than anything I ever said to her. She had spent years certain the invitations came from pity, and the woman extending them had been wondering whether she was wanted. Each of them had been reading the other's hesitation as an answer.

If you're the one who keeps finding reasons to stay home, your reasons are real, and you came by them honestly. It may still be worth holding your certainty about what other people think of you a little more loosely, because loneliness has a way of answering for them. And if there's someone you keep inviting who keeps saying no, her no may tell you less than you think. Ask again, and ask for something smaller and more specific than a whole evening, like a coffee, or help with something you actually need help with. Tell her you want her there, in those words. She has probably heard every other version.