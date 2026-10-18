Im Yirtzeh Hashem

Dear IYH,

I am writing to ask for guidance on a topic that can feel especially difficult and lonely: navigating shidduchim for the second time after being married for a very short time and getting divorced.

When you enter shidduchim, you imagine that you are dating with the goal of building a home and starting a life with someone. You never expect to find yourself back at square one, especially after having already stood under the chuppah. Yet sometimes life takes an unexpected turn, and you find yourself trying to pick up the pieces and figure out what comes next.

One of the hardest parts of this experience is knowing how to move forward when your marriage was so short. In some ways, it can feel as though you barely had a chance to begin your married life before it ended. At the same time, the experience carries a weight that is difficult to explain. You have gone through something significant, and now you are expected to return to dating, meet new people, and consider marriage again. How does one make that transition emotionally and relate anew to shidduchim?

There are so many questions that come up when beginning shidduchim again. How much should you share about your previous marriage, and at what point? How do you explain that you were married for a short time without feeling the need to defend yourself or provide every detail? You want to be honest and transparent with a potential spouse, but you also want to maintain your privacy and dignity. It can be uncomfortable to know that people may have questions or make assumptions about a situation they never experienced.

Another challenge is the fear of being judged. Every one knows that in the shidduch world, there can be a great deal of emphasis on background, reputation, and how things appear to others. Even if a marriage lasted only a short time, the word "divorced" can feel like a label that follows you. You may worry about what a shadchan will think, whether families will be hesitant, or whether a potential date will see you differently once they learn your story. How can someone avoid internalizing these fears and remember that their worth is not determined by their marital history?

There is also the emotional struggle of trying to understand what happened while preparing to move forward. Even when a person knows that a divorce was necessary, the experience can leave behind sadness, confusion, disappointment, or unanswered questions. You may wonder how to trust your judgment again or how to feel confident making such an important decision. When a marriage ends quickly, it can be especially difficult to process because there may be a sense of unfinished business or a feeling that things were supposed to turn out differently.

At the same time, how much should a previous experience influence the next shidduch? It is natural to want to be more careful and thoughtful the second time around. Perhaps there are questions you wish you had asked or signs you wish you had recognized earlier. Learning from experience is important, but how can someone do so without becoming overly cautious, suspicious, or afraid to take another chance? How do you know when you are being appropriately careful and when fear is preventing you from moving forward?

I also wonder how to handle the expectations of family and the surrounding community. People may mean well, but their questions, advice, and concerns can sometimes add pressure to an already sensitive situation. There may be an unspoken feeling that you need to get back into shidduchim quickly or prove that you can move on. How can someone give themselves the time they need to heal without feeling left behind or worrying that taking a break will make it harder to find a future spouse?

Most of all, how does one find hope again? After experiencing the excitement of getting married followed by the pain of divorce, it can be frightening to allow yourself to become excited about another shidduch. You may want a loving marriage and a family, yet feel hesitant to trust that things can work out differently next time.

I believe we need more open and compassionate conversations about this experience. A short marriage and divorce do not define a person's character, value, or ability to build a healthy relationship. Everyone has a story, and not every story unfolds according to plan.

I would appreciate advice on how to approach shidduchim again with self-respect, emotional readiness, and an open heart. How can someone learn from a painful experience without allowing it to define their future? How can they navigate the questions, the stigma, and the uncertainty while remembering that they still deserve a beautiful marriage?

Sincerely,

Hoping to Begin Again Soon