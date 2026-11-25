This coming Thursday, the 16th of Kislev, will be the yahrzeit of my beloved grandmother, Mrs. Irene Klass.

There is so much to say about such an extraordinary woman. So many memories, so much goodness, and such a magnificent legacy. I would like to share a little of who my grandmother was, not only to honor her beautiful soul, but perhaps to illuminate the lives of others through the light she brought into this world.

In Judaism, we do not simply live in the past. Our past lives within us.

We are all children of Avraham, Yitzchak and Yaakov, of Sarah, Rivka, Rachel and Leah. Throughout the generations, extraordinary people have passed down their faith, kindness, courage, love of Hashem and devotion to the Jewish people.

And I have the tremendous privilege of being a direct descendant of such a woman.

I grew up in Israel while my grandmother lived in New York. But every summer, when we would visit, I collected memories that remain alive in my heart and soul to this very day.

Oh, how I loved to dance with my grandmother!

She was small and petite, always dressed like the most beautiful queen in the world. Everything about her was elegant, immaculate and precise. She had an almost angelic appearance, yet her outward beauty was only a small reflection of the magnificent soul within.

My grandmother was a fighter.

Not for herself, but for everything she believed in.

She fought for Torah, for Yiddishkeit, for her children's values, for the Jewish people and for Eretz Yisrael.

I remember her walking around with a newspaper tucked underneath her arm.

Together with my grandfather, she established The Jewish Press, which became the largest Jewish newspaper in the world at the time.

But The Jewish Press was never just a newspaper. It was a voice, a mission, a vehicle for strengthening Jewish identity, spreading Torah and standing up for Eretz Yisrael.

When you throw a stone into water, the ripples spread farther and farther. That is how I see my grandparents' legacy. The ripples of their goodness continue to travel through generations, touching lives they never even knew they had changed.

Beyond the newspaper was another world of goodness.

A world of chesed and tzedakah, much of which people never even knew about.

My grandmother would single-handedly pay for medical operations for people who could not afford them. She helped families find homes, helped people move to Eretz Yisrael, and helped children enter yeshivas and seminaries.

Wherever there was a Jewish soul in need, wherever there was an opportunity to strengthen Torah or Yiddishkeit, my grandmother was there.

She gave with determination, dignity and an enormous heart.

Born in America in the early 1900s, she fought to build the Jewish life she believed in. She wanted her children to grow up with genuine Yiddishkeit and a deep love for Hashem and His land.

She sent my mother to Bnei Akiva, where my mother developed an extraordinary love for Eretz Yisrael and met Rabbi Kahane. That love eventually brought my mother to Israel.

Through my mother, so much of my grandmother's strength, faith and values became part of my own life.

I am a fruit of that tree.

And that brings me to one of my most precious memories.

There was a song my grandmother absolutely loved.

Oh, tree how should I bless you

Your fruit is already sweet and your shade is very pleasant so I will bless you

that all that comes from you should be like you.

My grandmother would ask me again and again:

"Michal, sing me that song. Sing me that song!"

And we would sing together, harmonizing our voices.

I don't think it was a coincidence that she loved that song so much.

Because that was her life.

She planted a magnificent tree, watered it with sacrifice, strengthened it with courage, nourished it with Torah and surrounded it with love.

Today, I look at her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, and I see the branches of that tree spreading in every direction.

There is another memory I will never forget.

When my grandmother visited us in Israel, we traveled to the Kinneret.

I remember my mother and grandmother sitting together on a hotel balcony overlooking the beautiful waters, singing about the Kinneret.

My grandmother could hardly believe what she was seeing.

The Kinneret! The very waters she had dreamed of, sung about and longed for from so far away.

And now she was actually there.

Her love for Eretz Yisrael was not merely an idea. It was something alive, something she carried deep within her heart.

Yet alongside her fierce devotion to Torah and the Jewish people, my grandmother possessed such gentleness.

She loved life. She loved beauty. She loved to sing and dance. She knew how to embrace the beauty of Hashem's world while living with modesty, elegance and grace.

That was my grandmother.

I carry you with me, Bubby.

I carry your song, your laughter, your courage, your generosity and your love.

And I thank Hashem for the extraordinary privilege of coming from you.

My deepest prayer is that I should be worthy of this inheritance, and that my children, grandchildren and all the generations to come will carry your beautiful legacy forward.

May your holy neshama continue to rise higher and higher in Shamayim.

And may we soon merit the coming of Mashiach and Techiyat HaMeitim, when I will once again take your hands, sing with you, harmonize with you and dance with you, just as I did when I was a little girl.

Only this time, all the beautiful generations that grew from your magnificent tree will be dancing together with us.

“Ilan, ilan, ba’ma avarechecha?... She’kol netiyot she’not’in mimcha yihiyu kemoscha.”