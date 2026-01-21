Photo Credit: Jewish Press

Birmingham, Alabama even today is stigmatized by its behavior and that of its police in the 1950s and 60s.

It became the focus of the fight for racial equality for African-Americans. It also suffered appalling acts of racial violence and the bombing of Black community centers, homes and churches. The violence was so widespread that the city soon earned the nickname, “Bombingham.”

Its most infamous racist attack produced the deaths of four black girls when a bomb exploded in the 16th Street Baptist Church. The bomb was planted by members of the Ku Klux Klan which had infiltrated Birmingham’s police force.

Martin Luther King, who had been a minister in the city, came back to Birmingham as part of the Civil Rights Campaign and took part in peaceful marches to end segregation. He was arrested and jailed.

Today Birmingham still struggles with it racist legacy along with many other American cities. One of those is very much in both the domestic and international news at the moment, Minneapolis.

That legacy magnified the reaction to the death of African American, George Floyd while being subdued by a White Police Officer. His death led to nationwide riots and cemented the City’s politics firmly in the Left.

It is once again in the news for two reasons. The first is the mind-boggling embezzlement of billions of dollars of Federal funds by members of Minneapolis’s large Somali community. The second is the death of an anti-ICE activist in a confrontation with Federal Officers.

Left-wing media, predictably, elevated the victim, Renee Good to the status of martyr and saint. Right-wing media busied itself uncovering facts about her that challenge her sainthood.

They claim that she was part of an anti-ICE harassment group and had attended training sessions on how to prevent illegal aliens being arrested by Federal authorities. The Right have revealed a picture of her mimicking someone being shot in the neck in an alleged celebration of the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

The Federal government has dismissed Leftist attempts to turn Renee Good into a new George Floyd. President Trump has even threatened to invoke the “Insurrection Act” and deploy the army to the city.

Social media has erupted with Democrat outrage and claims that the government is targeting cities with large Muslim populations.

They would be wise to do so.

They only need to look across the Atlantic to the city that gave Birmingham, Alabama its name to see why.

What happened in the UK’s second largest city, is a sobering tale of Muslim influence, power and “State Capture” which echoes across the Western world.

It is a story of Police racism and a political system that is every bit as sinister as the one that gave Birmingham, Alabama its tarnished name. It too has conspired to discriminate against one of the city’s minorities, its Jews.

The UK’s Birmingham is an urgent warning to cities and countries about what occurs when Muslim Brotherhood sympathizers take the reins of power, not through the sword, but through the ballot box.

Oh! And before anyone starts screaming about “Islamophobia,” let me share with you a sobering and indeed terrifying fact that recently emerged about the UK’s Muslim Brotherhood problem last week from Muslims!

As the Times of Israel reported…

“The United Arab Emirates has curtailed subsidies for Emirati citizens attending UK universities. They fear they will become radicalized by the Muslim Brotherhood.”

Emirati leaders know that the Brotherhood, is an existential threat, and have lobbied Western countries to designate it a terrorist organization. The UK Prime Minister, Keir Starmer (who is officially the most hated Prime Minister in British history has declined to do so). He has also declined to follow the lead of other European States and declare Iran’s IRGC terrorists either.

The Brotherhood’s tactic for State Capture is simply to play the “long game.” They are able to rely on their Leftists allies to facilitate mass Muslim immigration across Europe. They will then incrementally integrate into the key areas of the state, law, education, media and of course, government.

Stage by stage, the passive, and as they see it, decadent Western societies will metamorphosize into dynamic and committed Islamic ones.

To quote Muslim Brotherhood fanboy and President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaking in 2015, “The minarets are our bayonets, the Mosques are our barracks. The Believers (Muslims) are the soldiers.”

He might easily have added, “Treacherous Leftist Westerners are our facilitators.”

The extent of the Muslim takeover of the UK is revealed by Birmingham UK’s local government and Police force’s reaction to Israeli fans coming to the city for a soccer match.

In November 2025 Maccabi Tel Aviv were scheduled to play a match against Birmingham’s “Westham United.”

The City’s police force, “West Midlands Police” advised local politicians charged with public safety that the Israeli fans posed a danger and should be banned. They cited violent incidents that occurred involving Maccabi fans in Amsterdam in 2024. Birmingham police blamed the Israeli fans, which included a claim that the Israelis had thrown Dutch Muslims into Amsterdam’s canals. They said these allegations had been confirmed by the Dutch police. The Dutch police denied that. In fact, the exact opposite was the truth. Amsterdam’s Muslim community, and in particular its taxi drivers, had encouraged their co-religionist to engage in a “Jew Hunt.” Israelis were attacked. The only person thrown into a canal was a Maccabi fan.

The Birmingham Muslim community lobbied hard to have the match cancelled and all Israelis banned from the city. The police sought the input and opinion of the Muslim community and claimed to have pursued the same process with the Jewish community. This last point too was a complete lie. The Jews were never consulted.

It later emerged that the Police Chief, Craig Guildford had used information that was invented by Microsoft Copilot Ai about a fictitious match between Maccabi Tel Aviv and WestHam United.

It also emerged that the Police’s litany of lies was due to real intelligence that Muslims in Birmingham were seeking to “arm” themselves and attack the visiting Israeli fans.

The UK Government’s “Home Secretary,” Shabana Mahmood, eventually declared that she had no confidence in the Police Chief who had lied and fabricated evidence throughout the entire saga. Last week, despite the scale of the scandal and the public’s outrage, he was allowed to take early retirement and leave with his pension protected. He should have faced criminal prosecution.

Days later, a whistleblower in Birmingham’s Police revealed that the entire force is riddled with Jew-hatred and Islamist sympathizers. Attacks on the city’s small Jewish community are routinely ignored.

In his book, “The Road to Wigan Pier” George Orwell wrote, “When I speak of Fascism in England, I am not necessarily thinking of Mosley and his pimpled followers. English Fascism, when it arrives, is likely to be of a sedate and subtle kind. Presumably, at any rate at first, it won’t be called Fascism.”

What it will look like in the United States, is already obvious. It will come through an Islamicized Left who, stage by stage, play the “long game.”

Both Birminghams offer critical lessons for the world to learn from. Cities and countries are in imminent danger if they don’t.

