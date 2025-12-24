The MAGA factional split that burst forth last week at the 2025 Turning Point USA “AmericaFest” makes no sense. The event was billed as a tribute to the views of its late founder, the conservative icon Charlie Kirk, who was murdered in September. But the convention floor quickly turned into a battlefield that focused on the question of whether America’s strong support for Israel is consistent with the conservative “America First” policy mantra.

Advertisement





Famed political analyst and podcaster Ben Shapiro spoke and opined very forcefully that both notions were self-evidently consistent and that those even raising the issue were dishonest charlatans and had ulterior motives.

For his part, Steve Bannon, with support from the sidelines from Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens, leading members of the “inconsistency” MAGA wing, went even further, raising the specter of the old canard about how American supporters of Israel have dual loyalty.

Thus, they contend that endless foreign entanglements, especially in the Middle East, drain U.S. resources and undermine American national interests.

Extraordinary! We wonder what part of the recent Israeli military actions against Iran they didn’t get.

Those military actions saw nothing less than the Israeli dismantlement of much of Iran’s military defenses during the June 2025 conflict and critically facilitated the subsequent U.S. attack on Iran’s nuclear facilities. Surely it served as a stark reminder that a U.S. empowered, strong Israel is not merely something that benefits Israel. Indeed, the reality of Israel’s invaluable strategic importance to the U.S. was there for all to see.

For one thing, Israel showed its value as a force multiplier by its availability to project power and counter threats from Iran and its proxies, which significantly reduced the need for direct American military intervention in the volatile Middle East. It also demonstrated a unique capability to roll back Iranian influence – a goal that aligns with U.S. objectives.

For another, the U.S. benefits immensely from intelligence cooperation with Israel, which is often described as exceeding that of all NATO nations combined. Shared intelligence from Israel has successfully thwarted numerous terrorist attacks against American interests globally. Furthermore, collaborative research and development in critical areas like AI, counter-drone systems, and missile defenses (such as the Iron Dome, David’s Sling and Arrow systems) not only enhance Israeli defense but also improve American military technology and save billions in R&D costs.

For still another, Israel’s ongoing combat experience in complex urban environments generates valuable tactical insights and innovative technologies that are directly integrated into American forces. Israeli-developed technologies, from protection systems for tanks to battlefield medical bandages, have saved countless American lives in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Finally, a strong Israel serves as a powerful deterrent against bad actors like Iran, which actively works to undermine U.S. interests in the region. By bolstering Israel’s ability to defend itself, the U.S. enhances overall regional stability and reduces the likelihood of larger conflicts that would demand direct American military intervention.

In sum, far from being a liability, U.S. support for Israel represents its most valuable and cost-effective strategic partnerships, directly advancing core American national interests. The relationship is rooted not only in shared democratic values, but in concrete security and intelligence benefits. So, we have a hard time understanding what Bannon/Carlson/Owens are railing about regarding support for the Jewish state. Perhaps what’s in play is something more than their having been overtaken by revulsion to foreign interventions by the United States.

Share this article on WhatsApp: