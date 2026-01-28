If two of his high-level appointments are any indication, New Yorkers are facing ominous times under Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s administration. Indeed, in less than a month in office, Mamdani has taken aim at two fundamentals of the quest for the American dream – educational achievement and private property.

Thus, in appointing Kamar Samuels as Schools Chancellor and Cea Weaver as “Tenant Tsar,” the mayor has signaled that his administration views both fundamentals in true woke tradition, not as goals to be encouraged but as inequities to be dismantled.

Samuels is known in educational circles as one of the principal architects of the so-called “equity over excellence” approach. His record as superintendent of Districts 3 and 13 was defined by the systematic removal of academic screens based on merit, the mechanism that allowed bright children from poor families to access accelerated learning.

In a word, Samuels represents an educational philosophy that views rigorous testing and merit, not as diagnostic tools, but as implements of segregation. So, instead of seeking to lift failing schools and students to the level of the best, the “Samuels Doctrine” eliminates the distinction altogether.

That is why, on his watch, the highly acclaimed “gifted” programs were dissolved into “enrichment for all” which became a euphemism for programs where advanced students languished in bored silence.

Similarly, the appointment of Weaver to lead the newly empowered Mayor’s Office to Protect Tenants was not just a Mamdani pivot to a pro-renter policy. It is a declaration of war on the concept of private property itself.

Weaver is not just a reformer; she is a revolutionary. She is on record as calling homeownership “a weapon of white supremacy” and has argued that the government has “sacred right to seize private property.” In fact, she has publicly observed that the family that rents out its basement or relies on rental income should not be viewed as a provider of housing, but more properly as a class enemy.

By elevating a figure who has expressed disdain for the “petty bourgeoisie” (Weaver’s phrase), Mamdani is telling the City’s strivers that their goal of wealth creation is morally suspect. That is, if you save, scrape and buy a building, you are on the wrong side of history.

So taken together, the Samuels and Weaver appointments reveal the ideology of the Mamdani Administration as few other things could. They would deny New Yorkers the opportunity to build wealth through property and they would make it unfeasible to secure an elite education leading to possibly even greater wealth.

It should be easy to see that this stifling of upward mobility, if it takes root, will sound the death knell for New York’s middle class and compromise the very future of the city. Plainly, the advent of Zohran Mamdani is not just the stuff of armchair debate over political philosophy.

