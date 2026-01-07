The Jewish Press joins Klal Yisrael in mourning the death of Rabbi Julius Berman, for more than half a century a foremost leader in its emergence as a force on the American scene. A gifted lawyer and unflappable negotiator, he could read a room like few others could and ably represented us before governmental decision makers and in interactions with representatives of other faith groups with whom we shared interests. Through him, we became equal players and not just window dressing.

Advertisement





Unfailingly gracious and respectful, his understated demeanor, balance, and unassuming brilliance made him the ideal mentor, and in fact, he guided the many who saw him as a role model. His availability was extraordinary, given the responsibilities he assumed.

He was an accomplished Torah scholar and a devotee of the great Gaon, Rav Joseph B. Soloveichick, for whom he became a longtime confidante. “Julie” Berman was no stranger to these pages, and we interviewed him several times. It is noteworthy that whenever the name of Rav Soloveichick came up, his eyes invariably teared up.

May his memory be for a blessing.

Share this article on WhatsApp: