Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has a well-earned reputation for having a deep-seated problem with the Jewish community here and in Israel. So, we were struck by her recent explosive condemnation of a demonstration in support of Hamas. And it reminded us that despite all of his assertions that he would be fighting antisemitic hate, the first thing he did as mayor was eliminate executive orders put in place by Eric Adams that provided a measure of protection for the Jewish community. Yet we think there was a method to their madness and both were seizing upon a convenient tool to both legitimize their stance on Israel and also avoid allegations of antisemitism.

Thus, last week, as reported in The New York Post, Rep. Ocasio-Cortez ripped a mob of pro-Palestinian protesters who were caught on video chanting in support of Hamas terrorists while marching adjacent to a synagogue in Queens.

In a post on X, she said, “Hey, so marching into a predominantly Jewish neighborhood and leading with a chant saying ‘we support Hamas’ is a disgusting and antisemitic thing to do… Pretty basic.”

According to the Post, the card-carrying Democratic Socialist of America member who represents parts of the Bronx and Queens was specifically responding to a video posted on X showing protesters marching through Queens and chanting, “Say it loud, say it clear, we support Hamas here.”

Reportedly, roughly 200 protesters were caught on camera chanting support for the terrorist organization as they waved Palestinian flags outside the Young Israel of Kew Gardens Hills synagogue in Queens.

The group could be heard shouting the sick chant as cops barricaded them across the street from the synagogue.

Yet, even as she railed against the demonstrators, she was careful not to say anything about the substance of their message – which was decidedly anti-Israel – only about the manner in which they chose to deliver it.

So, in a real sense, Ocasio-Cortez delivered her dual message that one could come off as a defender of the Jews yet be sharply critical of the state of Israel, and an anti-Zionist, and still be a friend of sorts to the Jews.

Cute, but we allow this ploy to succeed only at our great peril. After all, when all is said and done, however they package it, it is only the Jews, they say, that are not entitled to a state of their own.

