We are among those who see the governor of New York as a possible restraining force on N.Y.C.’s extremist new mayor, Zohran Mamdani. Indeed, many of his radical notions would need gubernatorial support for their implementation as a matter of law. So, we were looking forward to a robust campaign for governor leading up to the November 2026 elections that would identify and generate debate on the key issues separating the candidates – Democratic incumbent Kathy Hochul and the challenger, Republican Bruce Blakeman.

We rather thought that it was important that their respective positions on Mamdani’s agenda be on the public record. But unfortunately, it is not working out that way. As of late, Hochul has been noticeably lurching further toward the left and toward Mamdani’s way of thinking. Yet Blakeman’s campaign is anything but vigorous in pointing this out.

When Nassau County Executive Blakeman first announced a gubernatorial run, political observers took notice. He was a Republican who had demonstrated that he could win in an area with a population that was larger than most American cities and many states.

His administration focused on such issues as reducing crime, controlling property taxes, and managing post-pandemic economic recovery. And his vocal criticism of bail reform and his support for law enforcement aligned with concerns expressed by voters throughout New York’s suburbs and upstate regions.

In addition, as several commentators have pointed out, Nassau County’s political geography offered a natural launching pad for building coalitions across different constituencies, located as it is adjacent to the five boroughs and sitting at the intersection of urban and suburban New York – exactly what a Republican needs to compete statewide in a heavily Democratic state.

Sadly, though, there is little discernible indication that Blakeman has energetically tried to exploit these kinds of friendly factors as other candidates have typically tried to do in the past. Rather, he seems to have adopted a “Rose Garden” strategy of sorts, seeking to appear as a competent, moderate, and almost passive chief executive resting on his laurels. We think it is not for nothing that Blakeman is invariably pictured by the Nassau-centered campaign as a workaday, business-like head of Nassau County government, busily at work in familiar surroundings.

But the lesson of the Zeldin campaign in the last gubernatorial go-round suggests that this approach will not work in an overwhelmingly “blue” state like New York. Indeed, while he astonishingly came within a six-point striking distance of Governor Hochul, the Zeldin campaign was marked by his frantic energy and his seemingly being everywhere – pictured at every subway stop and county fair he could find.

It is also noteworthy that the relatively bland Blakeman became the Republican nominee after firebrand Rep. Elise Stefanik suddenly withdrew from contention after some dustup with President Trump, following which he was promptly endorsed by the president. She had seemed to us as just the kind of firebrand – she outdid herself in taking down the university presidents who displayed shocking indifference to antisemitism at those epic congressional hearings two years ago – needed to make the Republican case this November. Yet that was not to be.

To be sure, Blakeman’s failure to regularly break into the headlines may in part be a function of the media’s animus toward Mr. Trump and Blakeman’s touting his support for Trump policies. (In fact, he has been accused of undue reliance on the president’s brand.) But clearly, he is not doing anything near what is necessary to overcome any bias.

The bottom line is that, as of now, Governor Hochul is in the media almost around the clock, and by rough comparison Blakeman is rarely heard from. Separate and apart from how it will impact the outcome of their race for governor, the opportunity for them to engage in meaningful debate over Mayor Mamdani’s priorities is being squandered. It’s time for Bruce Blakeman to step up to the plate.

