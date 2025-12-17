Photo Credit: AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes

A radical leftist, pro-Palestinian terrorist attack planned for New Year’s Eve in Los Angeles was thwarted by law enforcement, the FBI announced Monday. The news came just a day after the world was shocked by the deadly terrorist attack on a menorah lighting event in Australia.

FBI Director Kash Patel described the threat as both “credible” and “imminent” during a press conference. The suspects, who identified themselves as members of a radical faction of the Turtle Island Liberation Front, allegedly planned synchronized detonations at five locations across the Los Angeles metropolitan area at midnight on New Year’s Eve.

“They had everything they needed to make an operational bomb,” said Bill Essayli, assistant U.S. attorney for the Central District of California. “We disrupted this terror plot before buildings were demolished or innocent people were killed.”

Bomb Assembly in Desert

Federal agents arrested four Los Angeles-area residents as they gathered at a remote campsite in the Mojave Desert to construct and test explosive devices. The suspects – Audrey Illeene Carroll, 30; Zachary Aaron Page, 32; Dante Gaffield, 24; and Tina Lai, 41 – face federal charges of conspiracy and possession of an unregistered destructive device. (A fifth person was arrested on Tuesday in an associated investigation in Louisiana.)

Surveillance footage captured by aircraft showed the suspects unloading materials from vehicles and arranging bomb-making components on folding tables beneath a tent. Prosecutors displayed the aerial video at Monday’s press conference, demonstrating the scale of the operation authorities had been monitoring.

“The FBI intervened before the four defendants could finish assembling a functional bomb,” according to court filings. Agents found PVC pipes of varying sizes, suspected potassium nitrate, charcoal and charcoal powder, sulfur powder, and materials intended for use as fuses strewn across the campsite.

‘Operation Midnight Sun’

According to the criminal complaint, Carroll prepared an eight-page handwritten document in November that she provided to a confidential FBI source. The plan, which prosecutors say she titled “OPERATION MIDNIGHT SUN,” outlined instructions for constructing improvised explosive devices and identified targets for attack.

“Carroll’s bomb plot was explicit,” Essayli said. “It included step-by-step instructions to build IEDs… and listed multiple targets across Orange County and Los Angeles.”

The scheme called for backpacks containing complex pipe bombs to be planted at properties and facilities operated by two companies, and to be detonated at the same time at midnight. The plan strategically identified New Year’s Eve as advantageous timing because, according to the investigation, it noted that “fireworks will be going off at this time so explosions will be less likely to be noticed.”

In addition to the New Year’s Eve operation, prosecutors allege Carroll and Page discussed conducting follow-up pipe bomb attacks targeting Immigration and Customs Enforcement personnel.

Pro-Palestinian Ideology

Patel characterized the suspects as individuals who “self-identified as members of a radical offshoot of the Turtle Island Liberation Front, an extremist group motivated by pro-Palestinian, anti-law-enforcement and anti-government ideology.”

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi described the organization as “a far-left, pro-Palestine, anti-government, and anti-capitalist group” that “was preparing to conduct a series of bombings against multiple targets in California beginning on New Year’s Eve.” She added that “the group also planned to target ICE agents and vehicles.”

Search warrants executed at Carroll’s residence uncovered posters associated with the Turtle Island Liberation Front bearing slogans including “Death to America” and “Death to ICE,” according to Essayli. Investigators also found a copy of the detailed bombing plan at Page’s home.

The term “Turtle Island” refers to an Indigenous name for the North American continent, a designation often adopted by leftist movements to characterize the United States.

Jewish Community Leaders React

Joey Good, senior director of community relations at the Jewish Federation of Orange County, told JNS.org that the thwarted attack “comes as Jews are being targeted again and again – from Redlands, Calif., to Sydney.”

“These incidents are not isolated. They are part of a clear and accelerating surge in antisemitism,” she said.

Daniel S. Mariaschin, CEO of B’nai B’rith International, characterized the attempted bombings as “yet another example of how sowing incitement can reap violent outcomes.”

“That this group mixed its pro-Palestinian persona with an anti-U.S. agenda shows how deeply connected both narratives are right here in our own country,” Mariaschin told JNS.

Mariaschin raised concerns about whether “how much more of this kind of activity is out there, feeding off the freewheeling hatred which spews untrammeled on social and mainstream media, in academia and in street demonstrations in cities across the country.”

FBI agents arrested a fifth TILF member in New Orleans Monday for planning a separate attack.

“At a time when students sitting for exams and families preparing for the holidays must weigh the threat of violence, our unwavering commitment to the safety and security of the Jewish community remains our highest priority,” Sherri Tarr, CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater New Orleans, told JNS. She confirmed that law enforcement has implemented enhanced security measures at all Chanukah events.

“We will continue to celebrate our traditions proudly and work tirelessly to ensure that our lights shine even brighter in the darkness,” Tarr added.

(Additional reporting by JNS)

