Republican Michele Weiss is being hailed as the first female Orthodox mayor in American history.

Weiss, now mayor-elect of University Heights, Ohio, will take office on January 1 after defeating Democrat J. Chauncy Hutton, 58.6% to 37.3%, in the mayoral race. (A third candidate, Philip Atkins, received 6%.)

Weiss said tensions rose late in the campaign when her opponent tried to make her Republican affiliation the focus of the race. “We are a nonpartisan city,” she told The Jewish Press. “But the last week and a half of the race got very nasty. I knew from the beginning I would stay positive and make a Kiddush Hashem [sanctification of G-d’s name]. Some Democrats see the word ‘Republican’ and loathe you. This was my fourth election, but the first time I had doors slammed in my face. Most people, though, are good and respect honesty and hard work.”

Weiss, who has long knocked on doors during her campaigns, said the hostility she encountered stemmed from her political party – not her religion. She said the Jewish community mobilized strongly behind her, along with residents of other races and faiths with whom she had built relationships during her years working for the municipality. She was the only candidate with prior experience in the University Heights government. “People know me and the job I’ve done over the last 10 years, and they trusted me,” she said.

Democratic Mayor Michael Dylan Brennan chose not to seek another term. He was twice censured by the city council for inappropriate language, including an online post criticizing jurisdictions that voted for President Trump – specifically referencing Jewish and Jesuit voters. He also referred to Weiss and Sheri Sax, both Orthodox Jews, as “MAGA council members,” and according to the censure, “needlessly conflated the national presidential election with local politics to incite division among residents.”

University Heights, home to John Carroll University, has a population of roughly 14,000-15,000 and is located in Cuyahoga County. While Trump won Ohio in all three presidential runs, 41 of the county’s 59 municipalities voted for Democratic candidate Kamala Harris in 2024, according to Cleveland.com.

Weiss said deciding to run again was difficult, but she ultimately felt responsible to help unify the city. As mayor, she also plans to focus on increasing revenue streams, repairing roads, and undertaking what she called “damage control” after Brennan’s tenure.

Weiss, who became observant in high school, said she knows that some people in the Orthodox world may be surprised to see Orthodox women in political leadership. “In the more yeshivish communities, which I identify with, there’s an undertone that women shouldn’t be in leadership for halachic reasons,” she said. “I asked shailos [rabbinic questions] before running for city council. I do everything as modestly as possible. I think people see who I am and what I stand for, and I hope it gives others the confidence to serve. City government affects people. If your garbage isn’t picked up, if your roads aren’t paved, if you don’t feel safe – you feel it.”

An accountant, Weiss is known for her long-time financial work at the Hebrew Academy of Cleveland. She also co-founded the Amatz Initiative with Leba Schwebel and Tzippy Reifer, which, according to its website, partners with principals and educators to train them to “reach, connect, and engage their students emotionally, intellectually, and spiritually,” including through trips to Israel.

Asked whether she prefers the Guardians or the Cavaliers, she said she enjoys both Cleveland teams.

Weiss said she is grateful for the opportunity to strengthen University Heights and lead a diverse community. “I feel everyone is put on this earth to make an impact, and I’m so thankful to have the chance to do that,” she said.

