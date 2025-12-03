Photo Credit: Jewish Press

A Misguided Mentality

In an otherwise worthwhile essay in favor of religious Jews celebrating Thanksgiving (“Thanksgiving, Hakarat HaTov, and the Responsibilities of an American Jew,” Nov. 28), Rabbi Michael J. Broyde writes this: “…[I]n 2025, when we see antisemitism resurging on the left and the right, we must double down on the idea that the United States of America is our home and we celebrate that. We are not visitors or guests; we belong here and celebrate the freedoms America gives us with our heads held up high.”

That is probably the most openly anti-geulah statement I’ve ever seen, and coming from a rabbi, it was quite shocking.

I was brought up staunchly Zionistic in New York, and my family always proudly and joyfully celebrated Thanksgiving. After all, why not take an opportunity to count our blessings and express our gratitude to the Almighty over a festive meal shared with loved ones? But I never once thought that we were anything but visitors and guests in America – citizenship notwithstanding – and always dreamed of coming home to Israel. (Let’s not forget that our brothers and sisters in 1930s Europe were citizens too.) Baruch Hashem, I made aliyah a decade ago and could not feel more fortunate to be here (and no, we don’t celebrate Thanksgiving anymore).

Jews must always keep their hearts turned toward Zion and not let the trappings of “rights” and success fool them into believing – in contravention of every statement of our Torah and our Sages – that they are in their rightful “forever home.” Moshiach might not have come yet, but anyone who claims to truly yearn for the redemption – as we are all enjoined to do every single day – cannot at the same time hold the view that Rabbi Broyde is espousing.

T. Berkowitz

Jerusalem, Israel

School Mamdani

On the Jews & Israel

Regarding your recent editorial “Trump’s Missed Opportunity In Mamdani Meeting” (Nov. 28): I agree that it is very unfortunate that Trump did not lecture Mamdani on his very antisemitic statement blaming the Park East Synagogue for the very aggressive anti-Israel protestors blocking the entrance of the synagogue during its pro-Israel program which he labeled a “violation of international law,” implying that the actions of the protestors were somehow justified. However, I believe it is now even more imperative and probably even more appropriate that a delegation of prominent New York City Orthodox rabbis meet with Mamdani and educate him on the importance of the Land of Israel to the Jewish religion and how his current position denying Israel as a Jewish nation is truly antisemitic, as Israel is considered the eternal spiritual homeland of the Jewish people just like Mecca and Medina are to Islam.

It is unfortunate that, so far, the only Jewish voices he hears are those of the most progressive wing of Judaism, the “J Street” rabbis and leaders, who downplay the importance of Israel in Jewish lives. I believe that he must be strongly admonished that if he cannot accept the concept of Israel being a Jewish nation, then this should disqualify him of being mayor of the most populous Jewish city in the world (outside of Israel), due to his disrespect for the religion of his large Jewish constituents, and as a result, he should immediately resign. This is no different than a white supremacist mayor being elected to govern a large black population – which would also be an immediate disqualifier.

Josh Rosenthal

Queens, N.Y.

As Muslim Power Spreads, Jew-Hate Grows

After reading Richard Kronenfeld’s article in The Jewish Press on the current threat to the Jewish people in the U.K. (“Will Britain Expel Its Jews Again?” Nov. 28), it should be obvious what the challenge is to Jewish survival. Quantitatively, the edge would appear to be on the side of Muslim fanatics: 22 Arab countries, 50 Muslim countries, and over a billion Muslims juxtaposed against one Jewish country. Then there is the burgeoning growth of Muslims in Europe and America, pitted against 15 million Jews worldwide. Throw in as well the disproportionate amount of wealth under the control of Iran and its cohorts. Fanatics are paid to kill Jews, and democracies are infiltrated and financed to get antisemites into positions of power. And the media accepts the fallacious propaganda of Hamas.

In 1986, I was on a visit to Israel. On Christmas day, as an historian, out of curiosity I decided to visit the Christian city of Bethlehem. I hired an Arab cab driver and spent over an hour, by myself, wandering through Bethlehem and observing the sights of this holy city. I understand the city is now overwhelmingly Muslim and I was told (even then) that it would be dangerous for me to visit this city. No, Jews are not in the majority, nor are the Christians.

When I tell people that I am planning to visit my family in Israel, I am usually asked if I find it dangerous to do so. I respond that I feel safer in Jerusalem today than a visit to Manhattan. What about a train ride in Jerusalem versus a subway in New York? Remember that in a democracy, numbers matter. Millions of immigrants with no commitment to the values of America have become part of the landscape of the country.

History has shown that no matter how much Jews have contributed qualitatively to countries, when they become a small minority in a sea of dedicated Jew-haters, even democracy can work against them.

Joel M. Glazer

Elizabeth, N.J.

Share this article on WhatsApp: