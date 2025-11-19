Photo Credit: 123rf.com

Across more than two millennia, separated by oceans and empires, two small copper coins have told a remarkably similar story about money, value, and what society chooses to preserve even when economics says otherwise. The ancient Jewish prutah of Hasmonean Judaea and the modern American penny share far more than their diminutive size and copper heritage; they reflect timeless tensions between intrinsic value, symbolic meaning, and practical utility.

Advertisement





The Hasmonean Prutah: Ancient Judaea’s Smallest Coin

In the second and first centuries BCE, the Hasmonean Kingdom ruled Judaea following the successful Maccabean Revolt against Seleucid rule. During this period of Jewish independence, the Hasmonean kings minted their own coins, including the prutah – a small bronze coin that represented the lowest denomination in circulation.

These coins, typically measuring 13-17 millimeters in diameter and weighing just 1-2 grams, were made primarily of bronze (a copper-tin alloy). They bore inscriptions in ancient Hebrew script, often featuring symbols like anchors, stars, cornucopias, and wreaths. Notably absent were human images, reflecting Jewish prohibition against graven images.

The prutah was the coin of everyday life. It purchased a few figs, a cup of oil, or other modest necessities.

The American Penny: From Copper to Controversy

The United States penny has a far longer mintage history, beginning in 1793. For nearly two centuries, the penny remained predominantly copper. The classic composition from 1864 to 1962 was 95% copper and 5% tin and zinc. From 1962 to 1982, pennies were 95% copper and 5% zinc.

But in 1982, rising copper prices created an absurd situation: the metal in a penny became worth more than one cent. The U.S. Mint responded by fundamentally changing the penny’s composition mid-year. The new penny was 97.5% zinc with only a thin copper plating – essentially a zinc token with a copper disguise. This means that 1982 pennies exist in both varieties, and collectors can distinguish them by weight (3.11 grams for copper, 2.5 grams for zinc).

Today’s penny costs approximately 3.69 cents to produce and distribute, yet it remained in production until last week. Various proposals until now to eliminate the penny have failed, opposed by tradition, the zinc industry, and popular sentiment. Like the ancient prutah, the penny persisted not because of economic logic but because of its cultural and symbolic weight.

Parallel Stories: What Connects These Coins

The Smallest Denomination Problem

Both coins occupy the same economic niche: the absolute bottom of their monetary systems. The prutah could barely buy anything of substance, yet it remained essential for small transactions and making change. Similarly, the modern penny purchases virtually nothing on its own – parking meters, vending machines, and many retailers refuse them – yet the U.S. mints billions annually.

This reflects a universal challenge in monetary systems: how small should the smallest unit be? Both ancient Judaea and modern America kept producing their tiniest coins long after practical utility suggested otherwise. (Likewise, Israel removed its 5 agorot coin from circulation on January 1, 2008)

The Copper Question

Copper connects these coins materially, but also philosophically. Both the prutah and the pre-1982 penny were made from metals with actual commodity value, however small. This gave them intrinsic worth separate from their official denomination; you could theoretically melt them down and sell the metal.

The post-1982 penny breaks this ancient covenant. It’s a fiat token disguised as a copper coin, worth less as metal than as currency. Interestingly, this makes it illegal to melt down pennies in the U.S. – not to protect the currency’s value, but because melting them would make financial sense, potentially disrupting coin circulation.

The Hasmonean kings faced similar pressures. Bronze prutot had minimal metal value, but they were still “real” in a way modern zinc pennies are not. Ancient rulers constantly balanced the temptation to debase coinage (using cheaper metals) against maintaining public trust in their currency.

Religious and Cultural Symbolism

Both coins carry significance far beyond their economic function. The Hasmonean prutah bore Hebrew inscriptions and Jewish symbols, asserting political sovereignty and religious identity during a brief period of independence. Finding a prutah today connects us directly to that world – to marketplaces in Jerusalem, to the temple tax, to the everyday lives of ancient Jews.

The American penny carries its own symbolism. “In God We Trust” appears on every coin (added to pennies in 1909). Abraham Lincoln’s profile makes the penny a pocket-sized memorial to the president who preserved the Union. The phrase “E Pluribus Unum” echoes founding ideals. For many Americans, eliminating the penny feels like erasing a piece of national identity.

The Persistence of the Obsolete

Perhaps most striking is how both coins survived (or survive) beyond their practical usefulness. By the first century CE, even the prutah was becoming economically marginal as inflation diminished its purchasing power. Yet people kept using them, kept accepting them, because they represented the smallest unit of monetary exchange.

The modern penny faces similar obsolescence. It costs more to make than it’s worth. It clutters purses and jars. Businesses spend time and money handling them. Canada eliminated its penny in 2013 without economic disaster. Yet the U.S. penny endured, minted by the billions, because eliminating it felt wrong to many people.

Economic Lessons: What these Coins Teach Us About Money

The prutah and the penny remind us that money is never purely economic. Coins carry history, assert sovereignty, reflect values, and create connections across time. They’re physical objects you can hold, unlike the abstract numbers in a bank account.

These humble copper coins also reveal how slowly monetary systems adapt. Ancient peoples continued using increasingly worthless small coins; modern Americans do the same. There’s comfort in monetary continuity, even when it’s inefficient.

Finally, these coins show how material and symbolic value can diverge completely. The Hasmonean prutah, worthless as bronze, is now priceless as an archaeological artifact – a collector might pay hundreds of dollars for a coin that once bought a few olives. The pre-1982 copper penny, worth one cent as currency, contains about 2.5 cents’ worth of copper at current prices.

From Ancient Bronze to Modern Zinc

Standing in a direct line between the Hasmonean prutah and today’s zinc penny are more than 2,000 years of coins: Roman assarius, medieval pennies, Spanish maravedis, and countless others. Each civilization minted its smallest coins from base metals – copper, bronze, brass – and each faced the same questions: How small is too small? When does a coin’s cost exceed its value? What makes us keep producing these unprofitable pieces?

The answers have always been the same: tradition, sentiment, and the practical need for making small change. The ancient prutah and the penny you find on the sidewalk are separated by empires and millennia, yet they’re fundamentally the same coin – the smallest piece of copper that could still be called money, persisting not because it made economic sense, but because money is about much more than economics.

In your pocket or purse, you may be carrying the modern descendant of that ancient Jewish coin, still copper-colored, still the smallest denomination, still somehow essential despite all logic. From Jerusalem to America, from bronze to zinc-plated copper, the story of the prutah and the penny is ultimately the story of how humans assign value to small metal discs, and how that value transcends the metal itself.

On November 12, the United States Mint officially minted its last penny. An end to a 232-year-old tradition and the beginning of a new chapter in American history. Will this have any meaningful near- or long-term impact on our society? That remains to be seen. However, appreciating how even these small pieces have filled our upbringing and connected us to previous generations is definitely something to think about.

This is just our two cents.

Share this article on WhatsApp: