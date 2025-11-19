Photo Credit: Yula Zubritsky / Alamy

I was recently listening to Patrick Bet-David discussing Israel and antisemitism on his podcast. After showing a clip of Congressman Randy Fine (R-FL) speaking about the evils of antisemitism and how Tucker Carlson is the most dangerous antisemite in America today, PBD rolled his eyes and proceeded to offer a theory as to why Jews are, in his view, so quick to label others as antisemites. He suggested that Jews suffer from “only child syndrome,” a condition in which children growing up without any siblings tend to be spoiled, self-absorbed, and unable to accept criticism from others.

My immediate response to PBD’s comments was incredulity. The Jewish people are the most persecuted nation in history. Only two years ago, we endured the worst massacre of our people since the days of the Holocaust. We have been fighting a two-year war of survival against a brutal terrorist organization, and are experiencing unprecedented hatred in the media, on university campuses, and in the streets. And we are akin to the spoiled child?

However, upon further reflection, I began to realize that there is a kernel of truth in PBD’s analysis. Of course, he could not be more out of touch with his theory that Jews are spoiled. On the contrary, we are more like the proverbial abused child. But what PBD does get right is that we are, indeed, isolated and alone – “a people that dwells alone, not reckoned among the nations” (Numbers 23:9).

Our isolation stems from the unique responsibility we have been given in this world. Rabbi Samson Raphael Hirsch explains that following the failure of G-d’s initial Creation project in which man rejects Him and ultimately brings destruction to the world through his iniquity, G-d embarks on a new Creation enterprise where He turns to one particular people – the nation of Israel – to advertise His existence to the rest of humanity through their unique history and fulfillment of G-d’s commandments (The Nineteen Letters, ch. 7).

The problem for the Jewish people, however, lies in our deep desire to be just like the other nations of the world. We don’t want to be special or different. In Biblical times, this desire manifested in our worship of the Canaanite gods and in our longing for a king of flesh and blood to rule over us just like the other nations. In the Hasmonean period, it was the Hellenism of the Greeks that we sought to emulate. In modern times, our yearning for affirmation followed Jewish emancipation in Europe, where we eagerly cast off the burden of Jewish tradition to gain acceptance within our host societies. In recent years, as radical progressivism has infiltrated much of Western society, we have once again rushed to align ourselves with the prevailing cultural norms in order to feel a sense of belonging.

And yet, as dedicated and committed as we are to these causes, we never seem to be quite loyal enough to earn full acceptance. This was true in 19th– and 20th-century France and Germany where, despite contributing enormously to the arts and culture and patriotically serving their countries in war, the Jews were rejected and accused of disloyalty and conspiracy. It is also true in 21st-century America where, despite the staunch support of so many Jews for progressive causes, they have been shunned from events organized by LGBTQ groups, women’s organizations, and climate activists. And today, even within the conservative movement, there is a growing faction that seeks to purge itself of Jews.

In each of these cases, we are correct in identifying the double standard uniquely applied to the Jews. Why are we alone excluded from participating in the Women’s March? Of the many lobbying groups, why is AIPAC alone accused of lobbying for a foreign government? Why is Israel uniquely accused of war crimes while other countries with far worse human rights records are not? Why are we given the label of apartheid state when we are, in fact, a liberal democracy that grants equal rights to all citizens regardless of race, gender, or sexual orientation? Why are we accused of obstructing peace when we have repeatedly offered the Palestinians a state?

Yet the world doesn’t seem to be listening. No matter how hard we try, the accusations persist – and even intensify.

Perhaps what the world is really telling us is that our purpose and function is not to be a nation like all other nations, and that others would respect us far more if we embraced our unique role as G-d’s ambassadors on earth; if we recognized our battle with Hamas not merely as a conflict between civilization and barbarism, but as a spiritual confrontation between good and evil, and pursued victory aggressively, confidently, and without apology; if we took more pride in Israel as the land of the covenant than as the “start-up nation” or the “most liberal” country in the Middle East; and if we proudly and unapologetically championed the eternal values of our Torah, regardless of how politically incorrect they may be.

This is, of course, not to suggest that we shouldn’t be leaders in science and technology or that we shouldn’t give equal rights to all of our citizens. These are all values consistent with our Divine mission in this world. The issue is that we so often choose to promote only those values that we feel will garner us support in the international community. Those Torah values which are less popular but just as important and true, we tend to conceal. But the Torah is very clear on our responsibility to take the lead in teaching the nations of G-d’s ways – that through our faithful observance of His Torah, the nations will say: “It is but a wise and understanding nation, for what nation is so great that it has G-d so near to it… And what great nation has such righteous statutes and laws as this entire Torah that I give before you today?” (Deuteronomy 4:6-7).

Although not in the manner he intended, Patrick Bet-David is correct to criticize us for our continual complaints about unfairness and double standards. It is, of course, true that we are judged differently and unfairly by the world. Yet we, as the spiritual adults in the room, should not seek validation by attempting to prove how similar we are to others. Rather, we should be encouraging the other nations to emulate the Divine ethics that Judaism professes. And while we should be grateful and appreciative of Christian voices like Ted Cruz and Mike Huckabee for their staunch support and defense of Israel on firm religious and Biblical grounds, it must ultimately be our own voice that is most audible in promoting righteousness and godliness across the globe.

