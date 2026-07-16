Iran’s New Provocations Are the Price of Appeasement

The ink on the June 17 Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was barely dry before the reality of the Middle East reasserted itself. On July 8, President Trump officially declared the end of the fragile 60-day ceasefire, launching retaliatory strikes against southern Iran after Tehran brazenly resumed its attacks on commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.

To the MoU architects, this swift collapse of the peace framework is a tragic setback. But to any serious student of Iranian statecraft, it is the entirely predictable consequence of a deeply flawed negotiating strategy. Iran’s renewed aggression is not a diplomatic accident or a loss of control by its leadership; it is a calculated, kinetic maneuver designed to maximize its leverage at the bargaining table. And more importantly, it completely exposes the dangerous, naïve illusion that frontloaded concessions and “goodwill” can tame a rogue state.

In addressing the collapse of the ceasefire, President Trump noted that the Iranians “want to make a deal, but they don’t know how to make a deal, and then they go around shooting ships at night.”

With all due respect to the President, the Iranians know exactly how to make a deal. Their method is simply alien to Western diplomatic norms. In the West, we negotiate by offering reciprocal compromises. In Tehran, the regime negotiates via extortion.

By attacking commercial shipping in the world’s most critical chokepoint, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) is deliberately driving up the geopolitical risk premium. They are terrorizing global energy markets and holding the American economic recovery hostage. Iran’s logic is brutal but effective; they believe that by demonstrating their willingness to reignite the conflict and disrupt the global economy, they can terrify Washington into offering even more lucrative sanctions relief when the parties inevitably return to the table. They shoot at ships at night precisely because they want a deal – on their absolute maximalist terms.

The current crisis was enabled by the structural failures of the Islamabad Memorandum itself. The United States committed the cardinal sin of international negotiation: we surrendered our leverage before the adversary surrendered their weapons.

Under the terms of the MoU, Washington agreed to immediately lift the naval blockade of Iranian ports and issue Treasury Department waivers allowing the regime to resume exporting crude oil. We essentially handed Tehran the keys to their frozen economy and resuscitated their cash flow in exchange for a temporary pause in hostilities and a vague promise to “negotiate” their nuclear program over the next 60 days.

We paid the ransom up front. And predictably, once the regime had secured the immediate economic oxygen it desperately needed, it had absolutely no incentive to honor the spirit of the ceasefire. When you offer a regime frontloaded concessions, you do not purchase their goodwill; you simply fund their next round of provocations. Iran pocketed the oil waivers, reconstituted its logistics, and immediately went back to holding the Strait of Hormuz hostage.

The revocation of the oil waivers by the United States this past week was a necessary and long overdue corrective measure. But the administration must internalize the broader lesson of the past month: international relations are not governed by trust, paper memorandums, or economic bribes. They are governed by power and deterrence.

The collapse of the Islamabad Memorandum should permanently bury the illusion that the United States can incentivize Iran out of its nuclear ambitions or its regional aggression. Iran views American goodwill as a vulnerability to be exploited.

If the administration wishes to move Tehran to a final, verifiable capitulation regarding its nuclear program, it must completely abandon the framework of frontloaded relief. There can be no more oil waivers, no more unfrozen assets, and no more lifted blockades until Iran’s nuclear infrastructure is physically dismantled. Until the United States reconstructs the credible, devastating threat of maximum pressure, Iran will continue to use the negotiating table not as a venue for peace, but as a platform for extortion.

Hopefully, President Trump’s significant upping of the military ante this past week signals that he gets it.