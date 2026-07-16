Is $5,000 Too Much to Spend on Sleepaway Camp Prep?

Is spending $5,000 on clothing, accessories, and packing supplies to prepare a child for sleepaway camp excessive for a frum family? Other parents in my community told me this is the norm. This is my first time sending a child to sleepaway camp and this seems financially imprudent.

I attended sleepaway camp more than two decades ago, and my memories of packing are remarkably simple. I brought enough snacks to last until visiting day (when we would make another trip to Walmart), along with a hockey stick, a few basketball jerseys, and whatever clothing my mother packed from the camp checklist. That was essentially it.

Even after adjusting for inflation, I doubt my parents spent anything close to the amounts some families spend today preparing a child for two months away from home. My initial reaction is that a $5,000 camp preparation budget sounds high. Of course, my experience years ago was that of a relatively low‑maintenance male camper. Expectations have changed, packing lists have grown longer, and there is often real social pressure surrounding what children bring with them.

Before dismissing a large camp preparation budget as unreasonable, it is worth asking what that number actually represents and whether it makes sense for a particular family.

What Does First-Year Camp Prep Actually Cost? I'm not a camp expert, but I can offer a financial planner's perspective. Sleepaway camps vary widely in their expectations, and so do the costs of preparing for them. For many middle- and upper-income families, outfitting a first-time camper with trunks, bedding, clothing, shoes, toiletries, towels, sports equipment, and other essentials often falls somewhere between $1,500 and $3,500, excluding tuition. Costs can climb higher depending on the length of camp, specific packing requirements, and whether families choose premium luggage, designer clothing, specialized athletic equipment, or other upgrades.

A total approaching $5,000 is certainly at the upper end of the spectrum, but it is not unheard of in communities where certain brands and accessories have become an unofficial standard. The more important question than whether that amount is common among your friends is whether it makes financial sense for your family.

A Better Framework for Deciding What's Reasonable: Rather than comparing shopping lists with other parents, it helps to evaluate each purchase based on its purpose.

Some items are genuine necessities because they appear on the camp's required packing list. Others improve comfort or convenience without being essential, such as an extra set of bedding or additional clothing options. Still others are luxury purchases, including premium brands or duplicate items that add little practical value beyond appearance.

If most of your spending falls into the first two categories and comfortably fits within your family's budget, there is little reason for concern. On the other hand, if much of the spending is driven by anxiety that your child will not fit in without certain labels or accessories, that deserves careful reflection.

Can You Actually Afford It? This is ultimately the most important question, and it has nothing to do with what other camp parents are spending. A large camp preparation budget may be entirely reasonable if it represents only a small portion of your discretionary income and does not interfere with your emergency fund, retirement savings, college planning, or other financial goals.

However, if paying for camp gear requires carrying credit card balances, withdrawing from savings that cannot easily be replenished, or delaying important long-term priorities, then the spending is probably too high, regardless of how common it may seem within your community. Financial decisions should be measured against your own balance sheet, not someone else's.

Remember That the First Summer Is Usually the Most Expensive: One point that is often overlooked is that the initial year is almost always the costliest because families are purchasing nearly everything from scratch. Trunks, bedding, towels, sleeping bags, and many other items represent one-time purchases that can last for several summers. In future years, expenses typically decline because families are replacing only worn or outgrown items rather than building an entire camp loadout.

That distinction matters since a larger upfront investment is easier to justify when much of it consists of durable equipment that will be reused for years or eventually handed down to younger siblings.

Buy for Durability, Not for Trends: One of the best financial principles is to spend on quality when it creates long-term value.

A well-made trunk, durable sleeping bag, or quality bedding can last through multiple summers and may even serve several children. Those purchases often represent good value despite their higher initial cost.

By contrast, trendy sweatshirts, expensive accessories, or fashionable brands that quickly go out of style rarely provide the same lasting benefit. Paying a premium for durability is often wise. Paying a premium simply to keep up with changing trends usually is not.

The Hidden Cost of Camp Culture: Many camps develop an unofficial culture in which premium brands and elaborate packing lists become normalized. Even when no one explicitly says these purchases are required, parents often feel pressure to meet perceived expectations.

Experienced camp families may sincerely believe that higher spending is simply part of the process because it has become routine within their social circles. That does not necessarily mean every purchase contributes meaningfully to a child's camp experience.

Before buying another item, ask yourself a simple question: Am I purchasing this because my child genuinely needs it, or because I'm concerned about appearances? That distinction matters financially, and it also shapes the lessons our children absorb about money, status, and priorities.

Don't Ignore the Opportunity Cost: Every dollar spent today is a dollar that cannot be invested elsewhere. Assuming a hypothetical annual return of 7%, $5,000 invested today could grow to roughly $38,000 over the next 30 years. That does not mean preparing your child well for camp is a poor financial decision, but it does provide useful perspective on the tradeoffs involved.

Opportunity cost extends beyond investing. For some families, the same money could help fund a memorable family vacation, offset the cost of a trip to Israel, contribute toward college savings, or provide greater financial flexibility later in the year.

Considering those alternatives is not an argument against camp. Rather, it encourages families to evaluate whether the purchases they're making truly reflect their highest priorities.

The Real Value of Camp: Sleepaway camp offers tremendous benefits. It helps children grow more independent, build lasting friendships, develop resilience, and create memories they carry for life. When certain purchases genuinely help a child feel prepared and confident, those expenses can be worthwhile. The goal is to support the experience, not turn camp preparation into a shopping competition.

Camp should not revolve around having the newest brands or the most expensive gear. A culture focused on materialism or comparison distracts from what makes camp meaningful. No parent wants a child to feel left out, yet there is a clear difference between thoughtful preparation and constant upgrading simply because others are doing so. If a camp environment places too much emphasis on status or appearances, families should consider whether that aligns with the lessons they hope to impart.

The Bottom Line: Every family must decide what values they want to pass on, and those values are reflected in how they spend. The most useful financial benchmark is not what other parents buy. It is whether the expense fits comfortably within your plan, supports your long‑term goals, and reinforces the priorities you want your children to carry long after the summer ends.