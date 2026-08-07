Is Sharing Caring?

Dear Dating Coach,

I have gone out with a great girl three times, and I was really enjoying getting to know her. On our last date, though, she shared something very personal about a struggle from her past. It wasn’t anything she did wrong, but it was a difficult part of her life that she has worked through. Since then, I have been feeling conflicted. Part of me is trying to process the struggle itself and what it means for a future relationship. But another part of me is wondering whether it was simply too much to share on a third date. I appreciate honesty, and I don’t want someone to hide important things, but I also left feeling like I suddenly went from getting to know someone to carrying something very heavy. I am not sure if my discomfort is because of what she shared or because of when she shared it. What do I do now?

Single Sharer

Dear Sharer,

Last night I made the best dinner. But salt almost ruined it. You know what I mean. Too little salt, and you’re politely chewing while secretly wondering if someone accidentally cooked with air instead of seasoning. Too much salt, and suddenly you’re drinking three cups of water, questioning every life decision that led you to this meal, and wondering whether your tongue will ever recover. Then there are those rare people who don’t measure at all; they just dramatically pour salt into the pot until their ancestors whisper, “That’s enough.” The trick isn’t that salt is bad. Salt is wonderful. It brings out the best in the food. It just has to be added in the right amount, at the right time.

I’m Feeling Salty!

Of course you are feeling conflicted. You are not judging her for having a struggle, and you’re not saying people should hide important parts of themselves. You are trying to understand two different things at once: what she shared and whether the timing of that conversation felt appropriate. Those are separate questions, and it’s okay to sort through each of them individually. The fact that you are asking instead of reacting impulsively shows that you’re trying to be fair to both her and yourself.

Before deciding anything, try to separate the content from the delivery. Ask yourself first if it was the timing. If you had learned this same information a few dates later, after more trust had naturally developed, would you feel differently? If the answer is yes, then perhaps what unsettled you was less the struggle itself and more the pace of the relationship. Some people process vulnerability by sharing early because they value openness or don’t want anyone to feel misled. Others prefer to build a stronger foundation first. Neither approach automatically makes someone right or wrong; it may simply reflect different instincts.

At the same time, don’t ignore your own reaction. If, after giving yourself time to think, you realize that the struggle itself raises concerns about long-term compatibility, it’s okay to acknowledge that honestly. And if your main hesitation is simply that the conversation felt too heavy too soon, consider giving the relationship another date or two before reaching a conclusion. One vulnerable conversation shouldn’t necessarily define someone’s entire character. The goal isn’t to find someone with a flawless past; it’s to find someone whose judgment, growth, values, and communication make you feel that the two of you can build a healthy future together. You’ve got this. Now pass the salt.