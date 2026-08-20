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Israel Gets its First Air-Conditioned Bus Stop

By Etgar Lefkovits - JNS

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August 20, 2026, 1 PM ET

Aug. 19, 2026 / JNS) The sweltering Middle East summer commute got a bit cooler for some public transportation riders this week after the first air-conditioned bus stop was launched in Israel.
The innovative pilot project saw a water-based air-cooling system installed at a city bus stop located in the central Israeli city of Holon.

The pilot is slated to run all week at the bus stop opposite the city’s mall, and if successful, will be expanded to additional bus stops throughout the city.

The system installed on the roof of the station disperses tiny droplets into the air, absorbing heat through evaporation.

“Waiting for the bus in the sweltering heat is part of daily life for thousands of residents, and we want to change even these seemingly small things that have a significant impact on the quality of life in the city,” said Holon Mayor Shai Kenan.

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Getzlight – Chapter VIII

By Ruchama Feuerman

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