Israel Sci-Tech Schools Starting the Year Strong

The 2026-27 school year opened today in Israel at approximately 28,000 locations across the country, per the Israeli Ministry of Education. There are approximately 180,000 first graders and 143,000 twelfth graders, out of a total student body numbering around 2.6 million. Per the ministry, around 260,000 teachers have begun the year as well.

The Israel Sci-Tech Schools, Israel's largest independent "charter school" network and its 165 schools in 57 institutions welcomed 100,000 students and 8,373 teachers for the new term.

"We are excited to open the new school year with an outstanding education staff that gives students the knowledge, tools, and sense of capability to dare, take initiative, and make an impact," said Raz Frohlich, CEO of Israel Sci-Tech Schools Network, in a statement. "We are proud to raise, at ISTS, a curious, values-driven, and engaged generation that acts for the benefit of Israeli society. We will continue to cultivate excellence in values and academics, out of belief in our students and their ability to lead tomorrow." Frohlich added: "Our role is not only to provide knowledge. Our role is to create the environment in which they will discover who they can be - to build a community of excellence, values, innovation, responsibility, and a sense of mission. To be the place where the seeds are planted that shape the Israeli society of tomorrow. This was the mission of the pioneers and leaders more than a hundred years ago, and it is also our mission today. I wish all of us a meaningful, successful school year."