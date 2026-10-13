Israel’s Jezreel Valley Wins International Wine Tourism Award at Croatian Event

(Oct. 13, 2026 / JNS) Israel’s Jezreel Valley received the Best Resilient Practice in Wine Tourism award at the 11th Iter Vitis Awards, held on Friday evening in Ilok, Croatia.

The award recognizes the region’s ability to sustain and develop its wine tourism sector through several challenging years, while supporting local businesses and community initiatives, according to Israel’s Tourism Ministry.

The award was presented at the historic Principovac Manor House as part of the Dunav Wine Festival, attended by representatives from 16 countries.

Iter Vitis—in Latin, “The Way of the Vine”—is a network of interconnected, regional routes and historic paths spanning dozens of countries that cover the entire Mediterranean basin and historical wine cradles.

The Iter Vitis Awards is a certified Cultural Route of the Council of Europe that promotes wine-producing regions, sustainable tourism and international cooperation.

“The Ministry of Tourism is proud to support initiatives that strengthen local businesses and introduce visitors from around the world to Israel’s rich culture and agricultural heritage,” said Michael Izhakov, director-general of Israel’s Tourism Ministry, according to the ministry statement.

“Despite the challenges of recent years, the region has continued to grow and develop its wine tourism,” he added.

According to Iter Vitis, the Jezreel Valley was selected for its commitment to maintaining its wine tourism activities and strengthening local cooperation despite the difficulties posed by war and the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Jezreel Valley’s “Wine Valley” initiative, established six years ago, connects 18 wineries across the region. Led by the Jezreel Valley Regional Council’s Tourism Department in partnership with local winery owners, the initiative has expanded considerably since its establishment.

New wineries have opened, thousands of acres of vineyards have been planted, and a wine school has been established in the town of Tzipori, located in the Lower Galilee. Festivals and events have also helped connect the valley’s agricultural traditions with its growing tourism sector, according to the ministry.

As part of the region’s tourism development, the Jezreel Valley Wine Route has introduced the Jezreel Valley Taste Pass, a digital platform that brings together wineries, farms, restaurants, cafés, heritage sites, artisan workshops and accommodations.

Through QR codes and interactive maps, visitors can explore the area’s attractions, while smaller businesses benefit from greater visibility alongside established wineries, the ministry noted.