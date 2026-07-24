Jerusalem Itself Consoles

There are hardly words to describe this past Shabbat. Dozens of police officers who were wounded in the line of duty came to Jerusalem for a special Shabbat of strength and support. There were lectures, tours, festive meals, songs and, above all – appreciation.

Throughout the weekend, I heard extraordinary stories of heroism. Stories of physical and emotional wounds. Stories from October 7 that we will probably never fully comprehend.

Again and again, one idea came up: something we often hear from groups that visit Jerusalem. The prophet Yeshayahu says: “And in Jerusalem you shall be comforted.” Jerusalem itself offers comfort. It is a source of strength and consolation. It does not erase the pain or the challenges, but it gives them meaning. It connects each person’s private story to the larger story of our people.

One woman from Ramat Gan told me that her husband, a police officer, left home at 6:30 on the morning of Oct. 7, first for Be’eri and then for Sderot, where he was wounded.

“After welcoming Shabbat at the Kotel with thousands of people, after Jews from abroad stop to hear our story, after we walk quietly through the magical alleyways of Nachlaot, learning about its history and looking one another in the eye, we return to our everyday lives with renewed strength.”

Thank you to the Ministry of National Security and to the minister himself who spent the whole Shabbat with the officers. Thank you to the Ministry of Heritage – its director general was also with them throughout Shabbat. Thank you to Golan Azulai, who accompanied us over the weekend, and to Racheli Hadad and the entire staff of the Western Wall Heritage Foundation.

How fitting to hold such an event on the Shabbat preceding Tisha B’Av.

And in Jerusalem, may we be comforted.

After Tisha B’Av: Days of Comfort

These are days of comfort. Do we know this? Do we feel it?

● Our Sages explain that after the great darkness of the days of destruction, after Tisha B'Av, and beginning from Tu B'Av, a light of comfort and joy begins to shine. Let's try to recognize and connect to the Jewish pulse that beats now: after Tisha B'Av come seven Shabbatot called "Sheva D'Nechemta" (Seven of Comfort), named after the seven haftarot of comfort that are read on Shabbat in shuls. This begins this Shabbat, with the words "Comfort, comfort My people, says your G-d." For thousands of years, the words of the prophets read during this time of year gave our ancestors strength and encouragement, through all the exiles and troubles.

● Comfort is the expertise of women and mothers. See what a wonderful metaphor the prophet Yeshayahu writes. G-d tells us: "As one whom his mother comforts, so will I comfort you." That is, one must comfort in a natural and loving way, as a mother hugs and soothes her child. This is the model.

● When we want to comfort and strengthen someone, we need to see that our words are precise and truly healing. In the Gemara there is a concept of "vain consolations." These are consolations that harm more than they help. It's worth thinking about what we say and what the person facing us needs to hear.

May we merit comfort and good news.

Translated by Yehoshua Siskin and Janine Muller Sherr.