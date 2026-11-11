Jerusalem Mayor is honored guest at Chabad-Lubavich gathering in NJ

Among the 6,500 attendees at the annual gathering of Chabad-Lubavitch emissaries held this week in New Jersey, Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion served as an honored guest of Colel Chabad, the organization’s Israel-based charitable arm. The mayor, joined by other senior Jerusalem Municipality representatives and representatives of The Jerusalem Foundation, was a special guest at the event’s main banquet where he was saluted for his many years of support for the Chabad movement and in particular the expansion of Chabad’s infrastructure for the benefit of the residents of Jerusalem. Among the featured speakers at the gala event was Israeli Ambassador to the United States, Yechiel Leiter who spoke of life in Israel and of his son Neria, who was seriously wounded in a car-ramming terror attack in September.

(Courtesy)