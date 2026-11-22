On Thursday, November 19, Jewish organizations and influencers showed up to stand alongside students at a protest at CUNY Hunter. Earlier in the week, the Undergraduate Student Government canceled a Cultural Arts Night that included Hillel, the Taiwanese Student Association, the Peruvian Student Association, the Chinese Student and Scholar Association, and Students for Justice in Palestine. A CUNY Hunter statement claimed that “too few student groups agreed to co-sponsor it,” but students and their supporters are saying that they were discriminated against for being Jewish.

Groups like Students Supporting Israel, EndJewHatred, JewBelong, and IAC sponsored the protest, where attendees waved American and Israeli flags, protestors stood nearby with Palestinian flags, and passionate speakers took the stand.

“Discrimination against Jewish students deserves to be taken just as seriously, investigated just as thoroughly, and addressed with the same urgency as discrimination against any other community,” said Michal, president of Hunter’s Students Supporting Israel chapter.

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Shabbos Kestenbaum and other speakers expressed their support for the students – and dismay with the college.

“Our tax dollars are going to a university that is violating the civil rights of American students based on their religion and based on their national origin,” Kestenbaum said in his speech. “That’s what this is about. And if anyone tells you it’s because of the Middle East, they’re lying to you.”

Hillel Kornwasser, who also gave a speech, told the crowd, “I dream of an America where my children can walk the streets without wondering whether wearing a kippah or a Star of David puts a threat on their back. I dream of that America. I’m 16 years old. I stand here today not just as a proud Zionist, not just as a proud Jew, but as a really, really, unbelievably proud American.”

After the multicultural event was canceled, the Rita Levine Rabin Hillel at Hunter College put out a statement saying that Hillel had no role in the decision to cancel it, and, “Antisemitism has no place at Hunter College. Jewish students should never be singled out, scapegoated, or made to feel unwelcome because of who they are and the antisemitic response online to the cancellation notice has been egregious and inappropriate.”

In a statement, CUNY Hunter said, “We are deeply concerned by reports that some groups pulled out from the event because of Hillel’s participation and we are investigating. Student events at Hunter must be inclusive and welcoming to all students. We have policies in place to safeguard that principle and will not hesitate to enforce them. We affirm in the strongest terms that there is no place for discrimination and harassment at Hunter, including vitriol directed at students by anyone.”

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According to a statement from the student government, the event could not go on because it would not be safe for students. “As planning progressed, several participating student organizations withdrew, creating additional difficulties in moving forward with the event as originally envisioned,” it said.

When Yonathan Eilon, who is the student president of Hillel, looked at the student government statement, he saw dozens of comments stating that the event was canceled because Hillel was participating.

Abraham Hamra, a Syrian Jewish ex-refugee and influencer, called out the Hunter student government for its decision in his speech on Thursday night.

“I heard there was a multicultural event at Hunter College, but somehow Jews are excluded,” he said. “The second the Jew appears, you decide to cancel the event, stating that the Jew does not fit with your values. Well, let this Jew tell you you’re right. Our values are values of life, values of good, values of light. Your values are values of hate, discrimination, racism, and death… Let me tell you this. The Jewish people have a culture, a multicultural event, older than all your cultures. Over 3,000 years and we’re still here.”

Hamra left the cheering crowd with a message of hope.

“To all the Jewish students,” he said, “Stand strong. Stand proud. And be Jewish.”