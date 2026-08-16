Jewish Heritage at the 2026 US Open Singles Championships

When tennis fans gather in Queens for the 2026 US Open, the tournament marks a shifted landscape for Jewish sports enthusiasts. The guard on the ATP tour changed two years ago when Diego Schwartzman stepped away from the Grand Slam stage—playing his final major at Flushing Meadows in 2024 before making his official hometown farewell in early 2025. "El Peque," a former World No. 8 and multi-time Grand Slam quarterfinalist, was long a fierce source of pride for fans worldwide.

While there are no Israeli players featured on either the Men’s or Women’s entry or qualifying lists this summer, four prominent international players on the official entry lists share Jewish heritage. Looking across the draw, their odds of making deep runs vary from top-tier championship contention to tough qualifying battles.

1. Elina Svitolina (World No. 10) — Direct Main Draw Entry

The List: She is directly in the Main Draw as the No. 10 seed.

Background: Raised in Odesa, Ukraine, Svitolina shares Jewish roots through her grandmother.

Likelihood of a Deep Run: High. As a top-10 seed, a former World No. 3, and a past US Open semifinalist, Svitolina doesn't just have a chance to be in the tournament—she is one of the premier contenders to push deep into the second week.

2. Denis Shapovalov (World No. 67) — Direct Main Draw Entry

The List: He holds a direct entry spot in the Men's Main Draw at No. 67.

Background: A Canadian, born in Tel Aviv, Israel, to a Jewish mother (former Soviet tennis player Tessa Shapovalova), Shapovalov holds Jewish heritage through matrilineal lineage.

Likelihood of a Deep Run: Moderate to High. With direct main draw positioning, Shapovalov doesn't need to worry about qualifying. His high-powered left-handed game and single-handed backhand make him dangerous on hard courts, and if his serve is firing, he has the pedigree to challenge top seeds.

3. Sofia Kenin (World No. 118) — Qualifying Draw Entry

The List: Kenin is confirmed on the official Women's Qualifying Entry List, ranked No. 118. Her ranking has slid in recent months amid a 5–19 record so far in 2026, moving her out of direct main-draw range.

Background: Born in Moscow to Russian-Jewish parents who emigrated to the U.S. during her infancy.

Likelihood of a Deep Run: Moderate, but with a steeper road than previously expected. As the 2020 Australian Open champion and a former World No. 4, Kenin brings big-stage pedigree that makes her a dangerous name in the qualifying draw — her career-best US Open result is a fourth-round run in 2020. But qualifying requires winning three consecutive matches just to reach the main draw, and her recent form adds real uncertainty. If she navigates qualifying successfully, her tournament experience makes her a threat to cause an upset in the early main-draw rounds.

4. Madison Brengle (World No. 209) — Qualifying Draw Entry

The List: She appears on the Women's Entry List at No. 209, placing her in the Qualifying Draw.

Background: Born and raised in Delaware, Brengle comes from a Jewish family, with her mother Gaby serving as her longtime primary coach.

Likelihood of a Deep Run: Uphill Battle. Winning three consecutive matches in the qualifying gauntlet in Queens is notoriously difficult. While Brengle’s veteran craftiness and deep familiarity with hard courts give her a fighting chance to reach the main draw, she faces the toughest road of the group.