Jewish Softball Game to Benefit Israel’s Baseball Team

Team Israel’s remarkable run at the 2017 World Baseball Classic helped establish the country as a serious competitor on the international baseball stage. In its first appearance in the tournament, Israel won its opening-round games against South Korea, Chinese Taipei and the Netherlands before defeating Cuba in the second round and advancing to the quarterfinals.

In 2023, 19-year-old pitcher Jacob Steinmetz provided another memorable moment when he struck out Dominican Republic star Manny Machado with a sharp slider during a World Baseball Classic game against a lineup filled with major-league stars.

Now, on Sunday, October 11, Israel Baseball Americas will look to build on that momentum with the Field of Schlemiels Celebrity Softball Game at Maimonides Park in Coney Island, Brooklyn. The game, which begins at 1 p.m., will pit the Matzah Ballers against the Hebrew Homers, with proceeds benefiting Israel Baseball. Dani Zoldan, owner of Stand UP NY and producer of the Chosen Comedy Festival, is producing the event.

Nate Fish, CEO of Israel Baseball Americas and a former Team Israel player and manager, will take the field alongside former major-league pitcher Jason Marquis, pitcher Shlomo Lipetz and former Team Israel manager Eric Holtz.

Marquis enjoyed a 15-year major-league career, including three seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals from 2004 to 2006, when he won 42 games.

“When we started, the team wasn’t good, but now we have fans,” Fish told the Jewish Press. “Hopefully, this game is one of many celebrity games as we continue to get more and more support.”

Among the participants will be Elan Kornblum, a Yankees fan and president of Great Kosher Restaurants Foodies, whose Facebook page has more than 146,000 members. An avid baseball fan, Kornblum has even taken batting practice on a major-league field. He isn’t sure whether he’ll hit a home run on Sunday, but he has a more modest goal in mind.

“Hopefully I hit it in the gap, maybe an inside-the-park [home run],” Kornblum told the Jewish Press. “It’s a great cause to raise money for Israel Baseball to compete. Baseball is my favorite sport. I love playing catch with my son, so this is right up my alley, and it will be cool to play softball for a good cause.”

Pro-Israel influencer, entrepreneur and Miami Marlins minority owner Ari Ackerman will also participate. Ackerman, who recently took part in New York Fashion Week, said he works out every day and expects to hold his own on the field.

“I definitely won’t make an error in the first play,” he said.

Ackerman has previously played softball with former Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia, but Sunday’s game will be his first celebrity softball event.

Rapper Kosha Dillz, whose real name is Rami Matan Even-Esh, will perform and play in the game. A former high school wrestler, he said softball isn’t his strongest sport, but he expects to enjoy himself.

“I think I’ll be able to hit the ball hard,” he said, adding that the event would be a good day for Jewish pride. He also assured fans that he would play by the rules and wouldn’t bring an illegal bat.

The roster also includes comedian and actor Michael Rapaport, Republican New York City Council member Inna Vernikov, comedian Judy Gold and rising Jewish comedian Dovi Neuburger. Comedian and influencer Eitan Levine, a Mets fan who has thrown out a first pitch at Citi Field, is looking forward to playing as well.

“I was in Israel recently and played pickup softball,” Levine said. “I can play second base or first. My depth perception is not the best, so I don’t generally play outfield. Judy Gold is a better power hitter than me, but I think I’ll play well.”

Other participants include actress Noa Solomon, pro-Israel influencer Zach Sage Fox, comedian Eric Neumann and comedian Periel Aschenbrand, who co-hosts the podcast “And Here’s Modi” with Modi Rosenfeld and also co-hosts the Comedy Cellar’s podcast with Noam Dworman and Dan Naturman.

Zoldan hopes the event will combine comedy, friendly competition and a sense of community while raising money for a cause he and the other participants support.

Fish, meanwhile, is focused on the future of Israeli baseball. Team Israel hopes to qualify for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, and Fish said he would welcome the return of Baltimore Orioles pitcher Dean Kremer to the national team. He also hopes that outfielder Harrison Bader might decide to play for Israel.

Qualifying will be a challenge, but Fish believes the team has shown that it can compete with the best.

“It’s a gauntlet, but we’ve done it before,” he said.