Arachim – Daf 11

If the mitzvos are supposed to be natural and joyful, why do some find observance to be a struggle?

Our Gemara on amud aleph offers various Scriptural sources to the effect that the Levites were responsible for providing song in the Temple as part of the sacrificial service. One proof is as follows:

“And a Tanna cites a derivation for the requirement for the Levites to accompany the Temple offerings with song from here: ‘But unto the sons of Kehath he gave none, because the service of the holy things belonged to them: They bore them [yisa’u] upon their shoulders’ (Numbers 7:9). By inference from that which is stated, ‘upon their shoulders,’ don’t I know that they bore them? Why must the verse state ‘yisa’u’? The term ‘yisa’u’ is not stated here in its meaning of ‘they bore them,’ but rather as an expression of song. And similarly, the verse states: ‘Take up [se’u] the melody and sound the timbrel,’ and another verse states: ‘They lift up [yis’u] their voice, they sing for joy.’”

Likkutei Maharan (31) cryptically notes that one can tell from how a person sings niggunim whether he has accepted the yoke of Torah.

How can we understand what he means? Our Gemara on this daf also quotes a verse from Devarim (28:47): “Because you would not serve the Eternal, your G-d, in joy and gladness over the abundance of everything.” This verse rebukes the Jewish people for not serving Hashem with joy and a glad heart, all the while enjoying great abundance.

Even the pashut peshat is not merely rebuking them for not serving Hashem when they had abundance, but the emphasis is that they should have served with joy when they had abundance (see Targum).

The best way to understand this is an insight I heard from Rav Ori Sherki, though he was discussing a similar but related point. He said (and I’m paraphrasing because it was in Hebrew): Imagine somebody who doesn’t know how to make falafel or sushi. If you want to learn, there are dozens of steps and requirements. Now, in a way, that could feel like a burden. Yet someone who comes from a culture where they make sushi or falafel all the time wouldn’t consider any of that to be a burden; even the details would not be considered as though he had to memorize an entire Shulchan Aruch of rules because it would be intuitive and natural. You can say the same thing about somebody who has a pastime of golf, or music, or baking sourdough bread. There are many processes that are intricate and involved, but when they’re a part of you, doing them is engaging and enjoyable.

Our challenge is that we live in a world where our Judaism is artificial. Rav Sherki’s metaphor was: Imagine a person who has dementia. He walks around all day with a notepad or a tablet. It has things written on it like, “Your name is Yaakov, your wife’s name is Sarah, you live at such-and-such address, you like to pray at this particular synagogue, etc.” That’s the mashal. The nimshal is that our Judaism is unwell, and it’s like we have a mental block. The tablet is the Shulchan Aruch. Because, unfortunately, we suffer from this form of spiritual dementia and amnesia, we need a guidebook to tell us everything that we are supposed to do. But really, we ought to know how to do it intuitively and would find it natural and enjoyable.

Was Rivkah’s Fetching the Water at Age Three Too Far-Fetched?

Daf 13

When we let children “help,” are we training future adults who want to contribute, or are we mostly just enduring a temporary inconvenience? And what happens to the helping instinct if we never let them try?

Our Gemara on amud beis discusses a variation on the text of the Mishna that conveys a different meaning regarding the joining of the young Levite apprentices in the singing at the Temple. Our version of the Mishna states: “A minor Levite may enter the Temple courtyard for service only at a time when the Levites are engaging in song, so that he may accompany them. And minors would not engage in playing a lyre and in playing a harp; rather, they would engage in singing with the mouth, in order to provide flavor to the music with their pure, high voices. Rabbi Eliezer ben Ya’akov says: Minors are not tallied in the minimum total of twelve Levites, and they do not ascend to the platform; rather, they would stand on the ground and their heads would reach to between the legs of the Levites, and they were called tzo’arei leviim.”

The alternate reading is “so’adei leviim.”

Our Gemara explains the difference as follows. The first reading, tzo’arei, comes from tzaar, which means pain. The higher-pitched voices of the young Levites posed a difficulty and disturbance for the mature Levites who could not match their tone. The other reading, so’adei, means to assist. This reading is simpler, suggestive of the young apprentices assisting in the singing.

These two readings cause me to reflect on the whole idea of pedagogy in allowing the junior members of society to assist. Often, when a parent allows their child to “help,” they experience these two variations that we saw in the Gemara. In a certain way, the children do assist. However, in another way, they can be, frankly, a pain in the neck. It’s hard to show them what to do, it is time-consuming, and sometimes, they even can thwart the project. Whether it’s helping to bake a challah or build a sukkah, letting children help is vital for their self-esteem, mastery, and development, but also challenging for parents.

There is ample research to show how this “helping” is a key feature of childhood development and how, in the complexity of the Western world, a lot of these experiences are lost. In simpler societies, children are allowed to help because the tasks are not deemed “too dangerous” (you’re not going to let your young child help you drive your car, are you?). The result is that in such societies, children organically help out with chores. There are few power struggles around getting children to do normal tasks because they gravitate toward these tasks and feel good about doing them. In our culture, there can be daily power struggles over making your bed, putting your clothes in the laundry basket, etc.

The midrash in which a very young Rivkah tends to Eliezer’s camels (Bereishis 24:16; Rashi on 25:20) seems to us to be very far-fetched. Yet anthropologists have observed young Maasai children herding sheep alone miles away from the village. According to one report: “Children become involved from ages three or four (helping with kids/lambs and watching animals around the boma). At six or seven years old, a child becomes a full-time herder, beginning with smallstock (goats and sheep). They start herding calves at eight or nine, and by about age eleven (especially boys), begin herding older cattle, initially as apprentices. Children performed nearly all the herding (about 92% in the time-allocation data).”

In another finding: “The cultural practice of inclusion of toddlers, with appreciation for their voluntary help even if it is not efficient or convenient, encourages children’s interest in helping and community-mindedness.” Furthermore, “At age 6-7, Mexican-heritage children usually helped with their own initiative whereas middle-class European American children seldom did so; they generally helped under adult management and control, in contractual arrangements.”

Our approach tends to stop a natural process of child involvement and responsibility-taking: “Taken together, this research suggests that the helper stage encompasses a critical period where the would-be helper must be made welcome, [or] else the helping motive is extinguished. Cross-culturally, this termination of the desire to be helpful is rare but appears to be a growing phenomenon among WEIRD families with juveniles.” (WEIRD stands for Western, educated, industrialized, rich, and democratic.)

And here is the pièce de résistance: “It’s not that WEIRD toddlers don’t offer to participate; they do, but they are diverted to other activities, reinforced by a full toybox and a library of juvenile video entertainment.”

What that means for us is that there is a natural, instinctive process that we Western parents are too busy to bother with, thus handicapping our children and ourselves. Something to think about.