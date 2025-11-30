Photo Credit: Jewish Press

A Matter Of Doubt

“When You Make [Four] Applications [Of Blood], You Transgress…”

(Zevachim 80a)

We were taught previously in Perek “Eizehu Mekoman” that a Korban Bechor (56b) requires a single blood application [and not more, see Rashi s.v. ‘matana achas’] on the mizbe’ach. Thus, if one adds to this number, he is in violation of “bal tosif” – do not add [to the commandments] (Devarim 4:2, 13:1). We were also taught that regarding both Korban Olah (53b) and Korban Shelamim (55a), they require four applications (to all four sides of the mizbe’ach). Thus, if one applies less than the required amount, he is in violation of “bal tigra” – do not diminish (Devarim 4:2, 13:1).

The Mishna on our daf discusses a dispute between R. Eliezer and R. Yehoshua in the circumstance where the blood of a Bechor was inadvertently mixed with the blood of either an Olah or a Shelamim. R. Eliezer is of the view that all four applications are made. R. Yehoshua disagrees and rules that only one application is made. The former is more concerned about bal tigra and the latter is more concerned about bal tosif. The halacha (Rambam, Hilchos Pesulei Hamizbe’ach Chap 2:11) follows R. Yehoshua.

Tefillin on Chol HaMoed

We find a dispute between the Mechaber and the Rema (Orach Chayyim 31:2) regarding donning tefillin on Chol HaMoed. The Mechaber rules that it is forbidden to do so. The Rema disagrees and rules that it is indeed obligatory to don them on Chol HaMoed as well.

Now, according to the ruling of the Mechaber, if one goes ahead and dons tefillin on Chol Hamoed, he is in violation of bal tosif because he is adding to the mitzvah of tefillin by donning them at a time that the Torah does not obligate him to do so.

Magen Avraham (ad. loc. sk.2) posits that one who dons tefillin on Chol Hamoed because of halachic doubt and out of a desire to conduct himself stringently in accordance with the ruling of Rema need not be concerned with a violation of bal tosif because that violation does not occur when one is performing a mitzvah due to safek – halachic doubt. Bal tosif only applies where one wishes to add a mitzvah to the Torah.

Fulfilling An Obligation

Yalkut Me’iri, citing Responsa Sho’el U’meishiv, asks whether, according to Magen Avraham, it is difficult to understand R. Yehoshua’s reason for forbidding the additional blood applications from the mixture because of bal tosif. Since his intent is not to add to the mitzvos but rather to satisfy all the possible obligations of the Korban Olah (or Shelamim). Rabbi Zev Dickstein, editor of Al Hadaf, offers this explanation: True, he wishes to fulfill all obligations of the Olah (or Shelamim), but at the same time, it is clear to him that he is adding to the blood applications of the Bechor.

Me’iri (Rosh Hashanah 28b) explains that the dispute between the Mechaber and Rema regarding tefillin exactly parallels the dispute between R. Eliezer and R. Yehoshua. R. Eliezer is of the view that since he is only adding blood applications due to safek, there is no bal tosif, and in fact to do less is bal tigra, as he states in the Mishna.

