As Yaakov approaches the end of his life, and before he gives the final berachot to his sons, he asks to bless the sons of Yosef. In doing so, Yaakov declares that Ephraim and Menashe are to become included among the tribes of Israel, “as Reuven and Shimon are to me” (Bereishit 48:5).

In his commentary on this verse, the Ohr HaChaim wonders what brought Yaakov to this conclusion, and why the sons of Yosef exclusively are added to the list of the Shevatim. If we are to elevate grandsons of Yaakov to this status, perhaps Peretz and Zerach would have been more fitting, for example. After all, the overt leadership of the future generations, including the kings of Israel, will descend from their lineage. Another question the Ohr HaChaim asks is if the sons of Yosef are to become Shevatim, then why does Yosef have to be removed from the count? Instead of thirteen tribes, why not just as easily have fourteen (with Yosef and Levi included)?

The answer can be found in the power of names and in naming, specifically as a reflection of the spiritual essence of an individual. The Ohr HaChaim references the renaming of Yaakov as Yisrael (Bereishit 35:10-11), where – uniquely among individuals who have their names changed in Scripture – we don’t ever cease using the name Yaakov. Yaakov, then, is both Yaakov and Yisrael, as each of these names describes an aspect of his personality which is immutable and relevant to future generations.

Later, at the beginning of Parshat Vayeshev, the Torah relates the toldot of Yaakov – his legacy and outcome. There, the Torah says, “These are the toldot of Yaakov, Yosef…” (Bereishit 37:2) without interrupting with punctuation or cantillation the flow between Yaakov and Yosef. The Ohr HaChaim cites the Zohar on this verse, as well as a parallel phrasing from Tehillim (77:16) – “the sons of Yaakov, Yosef.” The Zohar explains that Yosef was the manifestation of the earthly spirit (i.e., the nefesh) of Yaakov, who was a pure and elevated soul with only a tenuous connection to the material world. This also explains the deep and special relationship that bound the two of them together. By this reading, Yaakov really saw Yosef as an extension of himself, and thus it is only natural that Yosef’s children should be Shevatim as if they came from Yaakov himself.

This also explains why Yosef is not counted among the tribes of Israel; as a Patriarch himself, he is separate and apart from them. Just as Yaakov isn’t counted among the Shevatim, neither will Yosef be. Philo of Alexandria also remarks, in his essay on Yosef, that Yosef was one of the Patriarchs by virtue of having perfect mastery of the attributes of leadership. In this we see again how Yaakov’s wisdom would have expressed itself in temporal affairs had Yaakov applied himself to amassing money and power.

As he prepares to bless the sons of Yosef, having established them as Shevatim the same as their uncles, Yaakov relates how Rachel passed away on the side of the road, which seems incongruous here. The Baal HaTurim explains that Yaakov heard Hashem tell him – after Rachel had already died – that he would have more children who would father great nations. So, Yaakov understands that he has been given additional offspring from Rachel in the form of the children of Yosef. The Kli Yakar sees this prophecy in a similar light, pointing out that after the death of Rachel, Yaakov is blessed to have his offspring multiply, even as he is no longer fathering children.

In fact, this too is a unique gift to Yaakov, as it demonstrates how Hashem is arranging matters for his benefit in a way that isn’t apparent at first. However, before his death, Yaakov merits to see all the prophecies fulfilled and to understand that it isn’t up to him to do all the work of bringing them about, but that he can trust in Hashem to make good on His promises. This is echoed in what Yosef earlier told his brothers: You didn’t understand the importance of the events you set in motion, and none of us planned this outcome – but nevertheless it was the best possible outcome and exactly what we turned out to need under the circumstances.

