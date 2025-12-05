Photo Credit: ChatGPT

Parshas Vayishlach

Why did Yaakov reveal his whereabouts to Eisav after taking care to conceal them from him for the 20 years he hid with Lavan?

According to the Ramban (to Bereishis 32:4), Yaakov wanted to create a template for the future survival of the Jews in the Diaspora.

The Diaspora is referred to as “the land of Se’ir, the field of Edom” (32:4). Edom is synonymous with Eisav (36:1) who had conquered the land of Se’ir. Eisav is synonymous with Rome, whose field of influence encompassed the world.

Rabbi Shimon ben Yochai says, Halachah hi, b’yadua s’Eisev Soneh l’Yaakov (quoted in Rashi to 33:4). Antisemitism is an inescapable fact. It is like a halacha. A halacha does not just disappear. One may look for reasons behind a halacha, but if the reasons stop making sense, the halacha will continue to exist, regardless.

So what can one do to discourage antisemitism?

First of all be respectful of Eisav. Refer to him as “my master” and to yourself as “his servant” (32:4).

Make it clear that you have no ambitions to take over the countries that host you. Maintain a low profile and don’t display wealth.

Yaakov instructs messengers to tell Eisav, “Im Lavan garti – I lived with Lavan” for 20 years (32:5). The word “garti” comes from the word “ger,” a stranger, as opposed to the word “toshav,” which means a resident, or “ezrach,” which means a citizen. During the time he lived with Lavan, Yaakov always remembered his place as a pass-through traveler on his way back home to the land of Israel. He never built an ostentatious house of bricks, levanim, for his banim, his children, because his existence there was temporary. That is how he survived for 20 years with Lavan. He acquired only non-real estate items, like an ox, a donkey, cattle and servants that he could take with him on the run (32:6). All he wanted was bread to eat, clothes on his back and peace (28:20).

Yaakov tells this to Eisav, so that he should find favor in his eyes (32:6). Yaakov will achieve this if he gives Eisav no cause to perceive him as a threat or as a competitor with an agenda to outdo him.

But the messengers return and warn Yaakov that none of this succeeded in dialing down Eisav’s antisemitism. He still hates you and he is on his way with a powerful army to destroy you (32:7).

So Yaakov grew afraid and distressed (32:8). He was afraid he would die and he was distressed that he may have to kill his brother in order not to die.

Understanding that there is no logic behind antisemitism and that it is an axiomatic fact to be contended with, he took defensive action. He divided the people that were with him and the flocks, herds and camels into two camps. And he said, “If Eisav comes and attacks one camp, at least the other camp shall survive” (32:9). Heeding this lesson in the Diaspora, the Jews have spread out over the entire globe, so that if attacked in one country, they would survive in another.

“And he lodged there and he took from what came to his hand a present for Eisav his brother” (32:14). The Jew should understand that his chances of survival in the Diaspora will increase if he shows his gratitude to his host by paying his taxes. He should appreciate that the money he earns is given to him, in part, for this very purpose.

After shepherding his family across the river Yabbok to safety, Yaakov returned to retrieve some of his hard earned possessions (32:23 and Rashi there). Being alone, he was attacked by the ministering angel of Eisav who wrestled with him until the morning dawned. Jews will always be attacked in the Diaspora. Sometimes they will be threatened with physical annihilation and sometimes with spiritual assimilation. This will continue until Mashiach arrives.

“When the angel of Eisav saw that he could not defeat Yaakov, he struck him in upper part of his thigh.” Yaakov’s hip joint became dislocated as he wrestled with him (32:26). Although the Jews as a nation would survive the persecutions of the Diaspora, some of them would succumb to a weak spot. The thigh symbolizes wealth that enables man to stand erect and be independent (see Rashi to Devarim 11:6). In the history of the Diaspora, too many Jews would give up their faith or risk their lives in order to save their money. Too many agreed to stay in Spain and convert to Christianity in 1492, rather than lose their money. Many declined the option of leaving when they could, for fear of having their assets frozen and leaving without them. Not everyone had the courage of the Abarbanel, one of the richest Jews in Spain and Portugal, who became a pauper overnight as he fled his country with his life and faith intact. Attachment to wealth has remained the Achilles’ heel of the Jews. That is why we are forbidden to eat the sinew of the thighbone, to remind us of the danger of money.

By taking all of these precautions, Yaakov managed to overcome the murderous designs of Eisav, to the point that Eisav dropped his lethal plans and suggested that he and Yaakov travel through life together, as one unit. “Let’s travel on together” (33:12).

Now Yaakov faced the challenge of spiritual annihilation disguised in the extended bouquet of assimilation. But Yaakov declined the offer and said, “You know that the children are weak…. please go ahead of me and I will make my way at my own slow pace until I arrive at Se’ir” (33:14).

The Jews are not yet ready to join forces with Eisav. Their resistance to his ways is still too weak and the temptation to renounce their Jewish identity is still too strong. They need more time in the Diaspora to fortify their resolve to remain loyal to their own culture, embodied in the Torah. It will take them until the time of Mashiach when all the nations of the earth will recognize the same G-d.

