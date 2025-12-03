Photo Credit: ChatGPT

These past few weeks have been packed with bittersweet moments. We’ve had celebrations of new life and love alongside the ache of memory and loss. My father’s yahrzeit was among them, reminding me of the inheritance he gave me. Life rarely offers joy or grief in isolation; instead, they arrive braided together, demanding that we own our stories and find places to fall when the weight feels too heavy.

Parshat Vayishlach tells of Yaakov’s return to Canaan. It is not a triumphant march; rather, it is a trembling, prayer-laced journey. He sends messengers to Esav, divides his camp, prepares for war, and wrestles with a mysterious angel in the night. He emerges wounded but renamed: Yisrael, one who struggles with Hashem and prevails. His limp is the scar of struggle, and even that scar is sacred.

Owning Our Stories

In my early twenties, my world fell apart. I was terrified. I wasn’t just afraid of failure, but I was filled with shame. I thought I had disappointed everyone, but most importantly my parents. I thought I had forfeited the right to come home. But I knocked, and they opened. I swallowed my pride, accepted help, and in that painful humility, I found a true beracha. I was home for the final months with my father, shared grief with my mother, and began the quiet work of restoration.

Brené Brown teaches, “Owning our story is hard, but not as hard as running from it.” Yaakov could have stayed in exile. I could have stayed away. But both of us returned – limping, wounded, yet willing to be seen.

Midrash Rabbah (Bereishis 77:3) identifies Yaakov’s opponent as Esav’s guardian angel. Ramban adds that the struggle foreshadows Klal Yisrael’s future struggles with exile and survival. Owning our limp is owning our history. Pirkei Avot (4:1) reminds us: “Who is strong? One who overcomes their inclination.” Returning home in humility is strength.

Rebbe Nachman of Breslov taught, “If you believe you can damage, believe you can repair.” Owning our story means believing in repair, even when estrangement or shame feels irreparable.

Places to Fall

My parents told me as their parents told them, “As long as we have breath, you have a home.” That promise was not just a sentiment – it is our family legacy. It is the Torah I learned before I knew what Torah was. Pirkei Avot (1:5) teaches: “Let your home be open wide.” Lord Rabbi Jonathan Sacks, zt”l, expands: “The home is the first school of Jewish ethics.”

But for some, places to fall are not always in their parents’ arms. Sometimes these arms belong to mentors, friends, or communities. Sometimes they are the arms of faith itself. And now, as I care for my mother, I have become a place for her to fall. Sanctuary is cyclical: Once, we fall; later, we hold.

The Talmud (Ketubot 67b) describes the mitzvah of supporting one’s parents and community. This concept of creating a sanctuary is not only for children, but for elders as well. The Midrash Shmuel notes that opening one’s home is not only physical hospitality but is also spiritual courage. To be a place to fall is to consecrate vulnerability as sacred.

The Baal Shem Tov taught: “Everything is by Divine Providence. Even a leaf turning in the wind is ordained.” These bittersweet weeks that have held births, engagements, distance, and yahrzeits are not random. They are the Ratzon Hashem – the Will of G-d that is woven into the fabric of my family’s story.

Torah and Terrain

Yaakov’s return is not the balm of homecoming, but the burden of struggle. He is met by Esav and 400 men. He is met by the memory of deception, the ache of estrangement, and the uncertainty of reconciliation. And yet, still he goes. He wrestles. He returns.

Dinah’s story reminds us that home is not always safe. Her violation and her brothers’ violent response force Yaakov into anguish. The Torah does not offer easy answers. It offers grief, rage, and the complexity of justice. Sometimes coming home demands reckoning.

Later, Esav’s genealogy fills 43 verses. It is tempting to skim, but these verses remind us that even estranged brothers have a place. Even those who part ways are given lineage, geography, and memory. Esav is not erased. He is recorded. The Maharal teaches that every genealogy is sacred because it affirms continuity, even in estrangement.

The Satmar Rebbe, Rav Yoel Teitelbaum, zt”l, emphasized that exile itself can be holy when lived with faith. Yaakov’s limp is exile’s holiness embodied not in triumph, but in wounded persistence.

Absurdism and Hope

Albert Camus, in The Myth of Sisyphus, writes: “The struggle itself toward the heights is enough to fill a man’s heart.” For Camus, life’s absurdity does not erase meaning; rather, it demands that we create it.

Yaakov’s wrestling seems absurd. He fights all night against an angel he cannot defeat. Yet he prevails by refusing to let go. Torah and Camus converge here: Meaning is born not in victory, but in persistence.

Kierkegaard saw Avraham at Moriah as the leap of faith into the absurd. Yaakov’s limp is another kind of leap. One that is less about sacrifice, and instead more about endurance. Both teach that faith is not born in certainty, but in struggle.

Professor Abraham Joshua Heschel reminds us that faith is not certainty but “an act of spiritual audacity.” Faith is not the quiet possession of answers; it is the courage to walk forward when the path is obscured, to wrestle with G-d and still cling to hope. Heschel’s words echo Yaakov’s limp: wounded, uncertain, yet audacious enough to keep moving toward reconciliation and blessing.

The Alter Rebbe, zt”l, in Tanya (ch. 33), teaches that joy arises from knowing that Hashem dwells with us even in exile. Divine presence is not confined to grandeur or sanctuaries of stone; it accompanies us into the wilderness, into the places of estrangement, into the soil of ordinary life. This joy is not naïve. Instead, it is defiant – it is a refusal to believe that exile is absence. It is the audacity to find holiness in hidden corners.

My father’s final wish was to rest in West Texas, specifically in the Mustang Draw, amongst the soil of his childhood. That landscape was not chosen for its grandeur, but for belonging. It is the dust where he once ranched as a boy, where his footsteps had already marked the ground.

It was not a family plot, nor Arlington laid with his band of brothers. It was not consecrated by marble or military honor, but by the intimacy of remembered terrain. Mustang Draw became his final refuge, a place where presence lingers in absence, where the land itself holds a story.

In that choice, he declared that holiness is not confined to distant sanctuaries. It dwells in the soil of memory, in the rugged places that shaped us, in the landscapes that carry our names. It is where his memory and earth entwine, and where our family legacy continues to breathe.

The absurdity of struggle and the holiness of Torah meet here. Not in certainty or grandeur, but in the soil of memory, where faith is audacious enough to declare: Even in exile, Hashem dwells.

Breath and Belonging

Yaakov’s transformation is marked not by triumph, but by vulnerability. He limps into the light. He bows before Esav. He weeps. And in that wounded humility, he embodies Yisrael. His new name is not earned through conquest, but through the audacity to persist, to be seen in weakness and still claim blessing.

My own transformation followed a similar arc. I did not return home as a victor, but as a seeker. I swallowed my pride. I accepted help. I allowed myself to be seen. And in that vulnerability, I inherited something deeper than strength – I inherited belonging. Like Yaakov, I discovered that the limp itself can be consecrated, that weakness can become the doorway to repair, where damage itself insists on restoration.

Home becomes inheritance, a covenant of belonging that refuses to be broken by distance or difference.

Ovadiah’s haftarah, paired with Yaakov’s return, echoes this truth. He speaks of Edom’s downfall not through brute force, but through Divine justice and the sanctification of humility. The prophetic voice does not glorify power; it consecrates persistence. It insists that exile is not the end, and that even in the aftermath of betrayal, restoration is possible. To join that chorus is to declare that holiness dwells not in certainty, but in the courage to fall and rise again. To consecrate vulnerability is to carve sanctuary from the soil of ache, and to call it sacred.

Elsewhere, Yeshayahu declares: “Comfort, comfort My people.” This is not comfort born of certainty, but of presence. It is the kind of comfort that meets us in exile, that walks beside the limp, that refuses to abandon the wounded. Yeshayahu’s voice does not erase longing, instead it sanctifies it. To offer comfort is to offer sanctuary, to become a place where breath returns and belonging is restored.

Brené Brown reminds us that “Vulnerability is the birthplace of love, belonging, joy, courage, empathy, and creativity.” The Torah already knows this. To be a place to fall is to consecrate vulnerability as sacred, to turn weakness into sanctuary, and to breathe belonging into the soil of memory.

As Long As I Have Breath

Creating sanctuary is not always easy, but it is always sacred. It is the place where Torah dwells even in absurdity, where Yaakov limps and still becomes Yisrael, where breath itself becomes promise: As long as I have breath, there is a place to fall. Parshat Vayishlach teaches that returning home is not always triumphant. It is wounded, complex, and sometimes absurd. Yet it is also transformative. Yaakov became Yisrael not by conquering, but by enduring; not by erasing the past, but by owning it.

We all need places to fall. And when we have fallen and risen again, we learn to hold. Home is not only where we land, but what we become for others.

Rebbe Nachman taught: “If you believe you can damage, believe you can repair.”

Camus taught: “The struggle itself is enough to fill a man’s heart.”

The Torah teaches: “I will be with you.”

And so, I carry forward the neder I have passed down to my stepchildren: As long as I have breath, there is a place to fall. No matter how far they wander, no matter how distant they feel, refuge will remain. I hope they will always know there is a home as long as there is breath in me.

This is not sentiment.

This is covenant.

This is audacity.

This is Torah.

For it is the Torah that dwells in the wound and the wonder, and it is the Torah that inhabits absurdity and still insists on thriving. It is the Torah that limps and yet refuses to let go.

