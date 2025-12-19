Photo Credit: Courtesy

A horrific terror attack took place Sunday night at an outdoor Chanukah celebration at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia. To our great sorrow, 15 people were murdered, among them the Chabad emissary of Chabad to Australia, Rabbi Eli Schlanger. Dozens have also been wounded. The Australian Jewish community is in shock, as are many Jewish communities around the world.

Our enemies tried to extinguish the world’s first Chanukah lighting. And just several days ago, we watched the video of the six hostages lighting the sacred lights of Chanukah deep in the dark tunnels of Gaza.

On each day of Chanukah, we add more and more light – by lighting our menorahs in our own private homes and in public venues throughout the world.

The Chanukah celebration that was targeted in Australia was organized by Chabad. The Lubavitcher Rebbe said that Chanukah does not last only eight days. It is our mission to spread Chanukah’s light, the light of faith, Torah, and mitzvot, throughout the entire year. Let’s think of practical ways that can bring more of the light of Judaism to the world in memory of those precious Jews whom we have lost. And may we merit a bright Chanukah this year, even in the midst of the darkness.

Begin with the Basics

A year ago, I gave a lecture in Kiryat Motzkin about Chanukah. I spoke about the battle of the Jews against Greek culture, the ideological struggle that the Jewish people still face today against foreign influences, and the profound message of bringing light specifically at the height of darkness when the days are so short, dark, and cold. I added several modern stories of courage and light from our times. I thought it was excellent… but I was wrong.

At the end of the lecture, a young woman with a slight Russian accent approached me and asked: “Okay, but practically, how do you light the candles? When? How many?”

I stayed with her for a private mini lecture, and a few other people in the audience lingered to listen. I realized then that in our current Jewish era, we need to begin with the basics. People want action. Mitzvot. Practical guidance. Only afterward can we add beautiful interpretations and deeper meanings.

The meeting with that woman has continued to influence me. Often in my lectures, I want to start on the “third floor,” but then I realize that I need to return to the “first floor,” to the foundation. The feeling of inspiration needs to be translated into practical tools. Not everyone learned everything in school, and not everyone remembers.

Knowledge is power. Share it.

The Secret of Our Survival

Throughout history, our enemies wanted to annihilate us, from Pharaoh to Haman to Hitler, and unfortunately today as well: Sinwar and Nasrallah. But the Greeks from the Chanukah story were willing for us to live; only, not as Jews. They wanted us to become Hellenized, to exchange our identity, values, and faith. This year, in honor of Chanukah, IDF reservist Rabbi Aharon Tzohar sent me the following:

“After a packed day in the army, at 8 p.m., I decided spontaneously to stop in and visit Saba Shmuel, my wife’s grandfather, who is 105 years old. Yes, 105! He came to Israel after the Holocaust, all alone, and fought heroically in the battles of the War of Independence. He is from that strong, old-world generation. He would wake up before dawn, hitch a horse to a wagon, and go out to support his family, eventually building a successful tile-manufacturing factory with his own two hands. He married an Auschwitz survivor and built a beautiful family. And me? I simply had the privilege of marrying one of his granddaughters.

“But the truly astonishing thing, the reason I’m writing this, is not because of what I just described, but what I saw when I came to visit him. In the nursing home lobby, I met his Indian caregiver, Archana. She immediately recognized me and smiled. I asked where Saba was, and she said: ‘In a class. He’ll finish in about 40 minutes.’ She offered to bring him out, but I said: ‘Absolutely not. I’ll go to him.’

“When I saw Saba Shmuel in the beis medrash, sitting near the rabbi giving the class, my eyes were filled with tears. Holding a magnifying glass over a large-format Gemara, he was listening intently to the question posed by Reish Lakish and the answer of Rabbi Yochanan. At 105 years old, day after day, year after year, he keeps up his fixed learning of Gemara with awe-inspiring perseverance. But it’s not just about him; it’s about all of us.

“If you ask me how it is that every empire, without exception, ended up in the trash bin of history while the Jewish people continue to flourish despite continued persecution, I think this picture explains everything.

‘…Who gave us the Torah of truth and planted eternal life within us.’ Even at age 105. Forever. Am Yisrael chai. Happy Chanukah.”

Four Things to Keep in Mind This Shabbat

This Shabbat is truly special, since we do not only celebrate Chanukah, but Rosh Chodesh as well. There is a wide range of customs as well as festive additions to our prayers, to Birkat HaMazon, and to our Torah readings. This week’s Torah portion is Miketz, in which the story of Joseph and his brothers continues. Three Torah portions with hundreds of verses are devoted to the difficult struggles and eventual reconciliation of the brothers who formed the basis of the twelve tribes of Israel. The Ten Commandments are quite short in comparison to this detailed story, which conveys a profound message for us all. On Friday night, we will first kindle the six Chanukah lights and only afterward, the Shabbat candles. At the close of Shabbat, most communities will light the Chanukah candles only after Havdalah, although certain communities will kindle the Chanukah lights first and then do Havdalah. And here is a fascinating halachic question raised in the Gemara: If you have enough money for only one – Shabbat or Chanukah candles – which should you buy? Today, this is mostly a theoretical question, thank G-d, as most people can afford both. But in ancient Israel and in later generations as well there was great and widespread poverty among Jews. The answer is Shabbat candles, since bringing light inside our homes comes first and only then can we focus our attention on lighting up the world outside. With all due respect to our public mission, it is secondary to our private mission of radiating light within our homes.

Shabbat shalom, Chodesh tov, and happy Chanukah!

Translated by Yehoshua Siskin and Janine Muller Sherr.

