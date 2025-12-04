Photo Credit: Courtesy

I’d like to describe a small moment at Ben Gurion Airport recently. I walked next to the long moving walkway where, about two years ago, 255 photographs of our beloved hostages were placed. How many tears were shed, how many personal items were placed there, how many stickers were added, how many prayers whispered? How many times did families of hostages, on their way to yet another delegation abroad, stop to take pictures in front of those images? Now, the long stretch beside the walkway is almost empty.

Just as I passed, the body of Manny Godard was returned to Israel, and only three photographs of fallen hostages remained. Many people stopped there, just as I did. I saw them saying a chapter of Tehillim, reflecting, taking pictures, and sending them on. Tourists from abroad probably had no idea why an otherwise empty walkway had become such a meaningful, almost sacred, place.

But this time, I had a chance to look to the other side, at the wall opposite. For several months now, a new exhibition has been displayed there called “Netzach Yisrael,” The Eternity of Israel. It is worth seeing, and it also provides context for the story of our hostages within the larger national story. It is a series of murals presenting a fascinating journey through 3,000 years of our history: foreign empires trying to subdue us, rebellions, struggles, triumphs, Torah learning, steadfast Jewish identity, exile… a glorious past and a promising present and future. At the moment, the wall ends at the duty free shop, but there are still many more images to add to the exhibition.

What Does a Deaf-Blind Person Feel at the Kotel?

At the Kotel a few days ago, as I approached the stones to pray, I noticed a woman literally leaning her entire body against the wall and then relying on another woman to help her step back. Around her, I saw several others doing the same.

One of the group leaders, Amian Kelemer, explained: “This is the first-ever delegation of deaf-blind individuals to visit Israel. Everyone in this group cannot see and cannot hear, but they feel. And they feel powerfully, perhaps even more than we do.”

It was extraordinary to watch them.

Rabbi Yehoshua Soudakoff, Chabad’s emissary to the deaf community, gathered them together to continue to the next stop, while Amian said, “We were at the Machane Yehuda market earlier, and from here we’re going to the site of the Nova massacre. At first glance, what’s the point of bringing them to these places if they cannot see or hear? But this journey has taught me how vital physical presence can be. It matters that they are here. This trip has made them feel that they are not on the margins, that they have a place within the Jewish people, and that they are part of something much larger than themselves.

“And it isn’t only their experience. Everyone who encountered us in Israel was deeply moved. Suddenly I realized they have a mission. Waiters, people in the street, hotel staff – everyone stopped and asked questions. Even the bus driver told us that he had never experienced anything like this in his life.”

Erin Ross, one of the participants, posted the following at the end of the trip: “There have been two facts about my life that I was always embarrassed about. The first is that I am deaf and also gradually losing my sight. The second is that I am Jewish. I always tried to hide, deny, or ignore both. Not anymore. I visited Israel for the first time as part of a deaf-blind delegation, and from now on I am proud of who I am.”

Thank you for this chance encounter, which reminds us that there are realities beyond the senses, beyond what we can see and hear. And thank you to Rabbi Soudakoff (chushim.org) and to the Jewish Connection Network (thejewishnetwork.org) for organizing the visit.

Parshat Vayishlach: Don’t Be Afraid to Be Afraid

A friend once wrote to us protesting the words of a popular song: “One who believes is not afraid.” He told us that as a believing Jew he had reason to be afraid. And the one thing that frightened him most was the thought of losing his faith.

Our friend is right. We are supposed to be afraid… of sinning. In our parsha, Yaakov prepares to meet Eisav. The Torah explicitly notes his fear: “Yaakov became very frightened.” The commentators ask: why was he afraid, since he had just received G-d’s specific promise? The Midrash explains: “Yaakov said, ‘Woe is to me; my sin may cause G-d’s promise not to be fulfilled.’” Yaakov was not afraid of the enemy, Eisav, but of his own spiritual inadequacy.

