When Yaakov flees Be’er Sheva, he carries with him no turkey, no stuffing, no sweet potato casserole. He carries stones. He arranges them, dreams upon them, and wakes to name the place. It is a beginning disguised as exile. A moment between what was and what will be. Between the ache of exile and the promise of return.

In America, Vayetzei often falls near Thanksgiving, a holiday of tables and memory, of absence and abundance. Though far from halachic, Thanksgiving carries its own weight of ritual. It is a feast, yes, but also holds family. A gathering of generations, a naming of who is present, and a recognition of who is not. What happens when a parsha of wandering meets a holiday of rootedness? When Yaakov’s stone pillow meets Granny’s crowded table?

In my childhood, Thanksgiving was sacred. We’d cook all sorts of amazing foods – Mama’s famous cranberries, Daddy’s stuffed mushrooms and dressing, turkeys (brined, fried, or roasted) – and we’d take them to Granny and Grandpa’s. Their home was loud, magical, and full of cousins and love, with the laughter spilling into the yard. I loved participating, helping, listening, and watching. Even then, I was steeping in something deeper than the meal; I was absorbing a ritual language I didn’t yet know I was learning, preparing for a life I hadn’t yet named.

Yaakov’s journey begins with stones, mine began with stuffing. But both are acts of naming. Of saying: This, too, is holy. This, too, is a beginning.

The Ladder and the Table

Yaakov’s dream is vertical, a ladder reaching Shamayim. Thanksgiving is horizontal, a table stretching across generations. Both are sites of encounter. Both ask: Who is here, and who is missing?

The Torah tells us, “V’hineh malachei Elokim olim v’yor’dim bo” (Bereishis 28:12). Rav Hirsch, zt”l, notes that the angels ascend first, rather than descend. Holiness begins below, in human action. We send the malachim upward through our deeds, our tables, our tenderness. Heaven responds.

The Zohar teaches that sulam (ladder) and kol (voice) share the same gematria: 136. The ladder is not just a structure; it is also a sound. The ascent is not only movement, but utterance. In retrospect, the clatter of serving spoons and the laughter of cousins were also a kind of prayer.

The Shelah HaKadosh saw Yaakov’s ladder as a map of ascent through the four worlds: Asiyah, Yetzirah, Beriah, and Atzilut. Each rung, a deepening of consciousness. Our tables, too, are ladders. Each dish, each silence, each story is a rung.

Rav Yitzchak Jamal teaches that the ladder is not only mystical – it is daily service, built from ordinary acts. So was our Thanksgiving. Our table wasn’t elegant; it was assembled leaf by leaf, chair by chair, story by story. A patchwork of elbows and laughter. The cranberry sauce always moved clockwise, like a ritual we never named. It wasn’t choreographed. But it was ours. A place we returned to. A place that held us.

If Yaakov’s ladder reached Heaven, our Thanksgiving stretched between generations, and between memory and mess.

Like Yaakov, we didn’t know what we were dreaming until later. We didn’t call it holy. We didn’t call it anything. But we returned to it, year after year, as if it were a place. As if it were a name.

Midrash Tanchuma (Vayetzei 2) teaches that the angels Yaakov saw were those who had accompanied him in Eretz Yisrael, now ascending to be replaced by others suited to the Diaspora. Even the angels shift when we cross borders. So do our rituals. So did our table. But the ladder remains.

Gaston Bachelard writes, “The house is not an object, but a space of intimacy.” Our table was not furniture. It was a space of intimacy. A ladder of memory. A meeting place between generations, between what we named and what we carried unnamed.

Naming the Stones

Today I don’t celebrate Thanksgiving the way I did growing up. But the recipes hold. I’ve made my favorite dishes kosher, bringing them into other chagim. Mama’s cranberries on Sukkot, Daddy’s brined turkey on Pesach. The ritual changed, but the naming stayed. Each ingredient still speaks: citrus for clarity, salt for memory, herbs for hope. These are the stones we’ve gathered. These are the names we’ve given.

Jewish tradition teaches that naming is power. The Talmud (Berachot 58a) says Adam was given dominion over the animals by naming each creature. To name is to consecrate. To name a dish, a table, a memory is to say: This, too, is holy.

The Zohar teaches that names reveal essence. “Kol shemo she’nitan lo b’kodesh, hu sod ha’nefesh.” Yaakov named the place Bet El not because it was beautiful, but because it was true. Because it held something he hadn’t known he was carrying.

Paul Ricoeur writes, “Memory is not the opposite of forgetting. It is the work of remembering.” Naming is not passive. It is active restoration. When we call Granny’s table sacred, when we call Daddy’s brine a ritual, we are doing the work of remembering.

Rabbi Heschel wrote, “The search for reason ends at the shore of the known; on the immense expanse beyond it, only the sense of the ineffable can glide.” Naming is how we glide. It is how we cross the shore.

The Haftarah’s Ache

Hosheya’s haftarah echoes Vayetzei: exile, longing, return. It also resonates with Thanksgiving’s complicated legacy. Gratitude is not always simple. It requires a reckoning with history, with absence, with what we’ve built and inherited. It asks us to name what we’ve stumbled over.

Hosheya pleads: “K’ru eilai b’dvarim.” Take words with you and return. Words are the vehicle of return. Naming is the first step.

The Baal Shem Tov taught, “Forgetfulness leads to exile; remembrance is the secret of redemption.” Hosheya’s plea is not just for repentance. It is for remembering and for returning to what we knew before we forgot.

Rebbe Nachman taught, “Return is built from joy.” Not denial, not erasure. Rather it is joy that rises from the cracks. The joy of turkey now served on Pesach. The joy of cranberries now enjoyed in the sukkah. The joy of memory that refuses to flatten.

The Sefat Emet teaches that teshuvah is not only for sin, but for distance. “Return,” says Hosheya, “because you have stumbled.” Not because you are evil, but because you are human. Because you forgot the way home.

We do not return to the same place. We return changed. The table is not what it was. The family is not what it was. But the call remains.

Exile and Gratitude

Vayetzei is not a story of comfort. It is a story of ache, of labor, of longing for home. Yaakov flees, dreams, wakes, and works. He is deceived, labors for love, builds a life in exile. There is no neat resolution. Only movement. Only return deferred.

Thanksgiving, too, is complicated, especially for those outside its mythos. For those whose stories were never at the center of the feast. For those who carry exile in their bones. Gratitude, in this context, is not a warm feeling. It is a discipline.

But perhaps Vayetzei invites us to reframe gratitude. Not as comfort, but as clarity. The ability to name what sustains us, even in exile.

Judith Plaskow reminds us: “Gratitude must include the full story.” Not just the blessings, but the brokenness. Not just the feast, but the labor behind it. Gratitude becomes a form of truth-telling. A rite of restoration.

Ibn Ezra saw exile not only as physical displacement, but as spiritual disorientation. He taught that poetry could restore what exile had scattered. In our family, recipes are poetry. Not as artifacts, but as foundations.

Yaakov’s exile becomes the soil of a nation. Our exiles, too, become the soil of memory. The table may change. The ritual may shift. But the naming remains.

Dreaming in Diaspora

Yaakov dreams in exile. Not of escape, but of encounter. The ladder is not a way out. Instead, it is a way through. A structure that connects. A vision that roots him in the very place he feared.

Simone Weil wrote, “To be rooted is perhaps the most important and least recognized need of the human soul.” Thanksgiving was our rooting. Our brined ladder. Our cranberry-stained Bet El. Not a return to Eden, but a naming of where we stood.

Even as a child, I felt the pull of ritual. I wanted a big family, a sacred kitchen, a life of meaning. Vayetzei taught me that exile is not the end. It is the beginning of naming. Of dreaming with your feet still dusty. Of building altars from folding chairs.

Hannah Arendt, writing from her own displacement, insisted that exile could sharpen moral clarity. “Exile,” she said, “is the nursery of the soul.” Yaakov’s dream is not a luxury; rather, it is a necessity. A way to see what cannot be seen when everything is secure.

Bereishis Rabbah (68:12) teaches that Yaakov gathered twelve stones for his pillow and they merged into one. The Rabbis say this was a sign of unity, of future wholeness. But it was also a dream of multiplicity, of many voices becoming one. Diaspora is not fragmentation. It is a chorus.

Yaakov wakes and says, “Achein yesh Hashem bamakom hazeh v’anochi lo yadati” – Surely G-d was in this place, and I did not know. Diaspora dreaming is this: to find holiness where we didn’t expect it. To name the sacred in the middle of the mess. To say: This, too, is Bet El.

Restoration and Return

After my grandparents passed, the table shifted. Sometimes we hosted. Sometimes we went to one of my uncles’ homes. But the kitchen remained our sanctuary – my parents and I, shoulder to shoulder, preparing and cooking. The ache of absence was real, but so was the abundance of memory. Each time we gathered around the table, we returned to our Bet El.

At the end of Vayetzei, Yaakov leaves Lavan and begins his return to Canaan. It is not triumphant. It is weary, negotiated, sacred. He gathers his family, his flocks, his fear. He prepares for confrontation, for reconciliation, for the unknown. Our returns are never simple. But they are holy. Each time we name what held us, we return.

Tamar Elad-Appelbaum teaches that teshuvah is not just repentance – it is restoration. “We return not to erase the past, but to carry it differently.” Thanksgiving was our Bet El not because it was perfect, but because it held the weight of memory and the possibility of repair.

Emmanuel Levinas wrote, “To be oneself is to be responsible for the other.” Return is not solitary. It is communal. It is the act of showing up with your hands full of onions, of stories, of inherited laughter and tears.

Bereishis Rabbah (74:4) says Yaakov left Lavan “with his heart trembling.” Returning is not easy. It is not clean. But it is holy. It is the moment we say: I remember, I restore, I return.

We return to the promise that memory can be carried forward. That absence can be named. That the kitchen can still be a sanctuary.

We do not inherit rituals whole – we inherit their fragments. For me, it is the turkey, the folding chairs, the stories half-told. Thanksgiving was never just a feast. It was the ladder and the dream.

Like Yaakov, we wake and say: Surely holiness was here, and we did not know. But now we return not to what was, but to what we name. It is the act of taking something as ordinary as a ladder or a table and consecrating it as holy.

That is what we are called to do: to consecrate the ladder and the dream, to bless the table and the feast, to make even the brined turkey and the squeaky chair a stanza in our archive of holiness.

