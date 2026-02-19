Photo Credit: Jewish Press

“They shall make a Sanctuary for Me, so that I may dwell among them” (Shemos 25:8)

Our Sages note that the pasuk says the Divine presence will dwell among “them,” i.e. the people, rather than “it,” i.e. the Sanctuary. This teaches us that Hashem actually lives within the heart of each and every member of the Jewish people.

The Medrash relates that when Moshe heard this commandment, he wondered: The honor of Hashem fills the upper and lower worlds. How would Hashem restrain the Divine presence within the confines of the Sanctuary?

Hashem explained to Moshe, “I will lower the Divine presence and constrict it to the measurements of the Mishkan (Sanctuary).”

R’ Yeruchem Levovitz, the Mashgiach of Yeshivas Mir, writes in his Sefer Daas Chachmah U’Mussar, that Moshe could not understand how Hashem could confine His presence within the restricted area of the Sanctuary. Furthermore, how was it possible for each individual to prepare an appropriate dwelling place for the Divine presence?

Hashem said, “Do not wonder about this. I will constrict Myself even in the smallest area that is worthy and holy.”

We learn that no individual should ever say that he does not merit the Divine presence. Every person has a lofty soul; every person has the capacity to purify himself – even to a level only a little bit lower than that of an angel.

In assessing the potential of every Jew, Rabbeinu Yonah writes that even an individual who does not show great promise can achieve exalted heights and become a tzaddik. The simplest and most humble person can merit the Divine presence.

An example is drawn from Barak (Shoftim 4). Our Sages tell us that the husband of Devorah was an unlearned man. His given name was Michoel; he was also known as Lapidos and Barak. Devorah wanted to inspire Barak to come closer to Hashem and to increase his Torah knowledge, so that he should merit the World to Come. The Tanna D’Bei Eliyahu relates that she made wicks for him to bring to the Sanctuary in Shiloh, for use in its menorah, and Barak would make them thicker so that the light they emitted would be increased. Therefore, he was called Lapidos, and she was known as “the wife of Lapidos.”

Hashem told Devorah, “Because you made thick wicks that created a brighter light, so too I will increase your light and you will be a leader in Klal Yisrael and among the twelve tribes.”

The Otzros HaTorah derives from this narrative that even a simple person has the capacity to make himself an exemplary Sanctuary worthy of meriting the Divine presence.

The Sefer Me’Orei Eish infers from the Tanna D’Bei Eliyahu (Chapter 24) that even a non-Jew who righteously observes the Seven Noahide Laws and recognizes the Oneness of Hashem can also merit the Divine presence. Our commentaries explain that the prophet Ovadiah was an Edomite. We learn (Melachim I 18) that when Izevel was killing all the prophets, Ovadiah hid one hundred of them, fifty each in two caves, and provided them with bread and water until the purge abated. R’ Yitzchak states that because he sustained the prophets and saved their lives, he merited prophecy.

Shimon was taken to the hospital in serious condition. Bacteria had invaded his body, and there was no specific protocol prescribed to clear the body of the bacteria. Different limbs were successively becoming paralyzed, and it was apparent that the situation was deteriorating. The chief doctor informed the wife that ultimately the bacteria would attack Shimon’s heart, and he suggested that she call the family together to bid their final farewells.

His wife and daughter refused to accept the doctor’s prognosis and went to Baba Sali. Although Baba Sali did not usually see women, they were led by the gabbai to a side room where, crying bitterly, the wife described her husband’s situation and begged for a miracle.

After listening to her, Baba Sali asked: Do you wear clothing that is tznius? The wife explained that although they were traditional Jews, they had gone to various rabbis in recent months and embraced many mitzvos.

“This is very nice,” said Baba Sali, “but if you want a miracle for your husband, dressing modestly will tear the Heavens and achieve miracles.” When Baba Sali saw they were having difficulty with this, he said: I promise that if you will accept this upon yourself, not only will he live, but all the paralysis will disappear and he will stand on his own two feet.

“But the doctor said it was his last day,” they mumbled.

Baba Sali said: I promise.

The wife and daughter immediately agreed to his recommendation and proceeded to a store in Netivot where they changed into more modest clothing. They then took a taxi back to the hospital.

When they came to R’ Shimon’s room, a number of doctors were gathered there. The mother and daughter were sure that these were the last moments of life for Shimon. But then the doctor came out and said: We do not understand what has happened here. Your husband’s paralysis is receding, his brain is working, and he has suddenly begun to speak.

After a number of weeks, Shimon was released from the hospital. He immediately traveled to Baba Sali to thank him for the miracle.

Baba Sali asked Shimon, “What did you see when you were in the Olam ha’Emes?”

Shimon was quiet for a moment, and then he said, “I was standing before the Heavenly Court. On the left stood a malach who was dark and large, and I was embarrassed as he listed all my aveiros. On the right side stood a malach in white who tried to advocate for me, but unfortunately, I did not have many mitzvos.

“The situation was dire; the Heavenly Court was unable to help me. Suddenly someone with a shining face, dressed like a king with a crown on his head, entered. I did not recognize him, but everyone rose in his honor.

“He turned to the judges and said: When I was in the world below, I was king and everyone listened to my voice. Here too I am a king, and you are obligated to listen to me. I rule that you should allow Shimon to return to the world of the living as a healthy person.

“The Heavenly Court agreed, and in another few minutes, I awoke.”

Baba Sali said, “The king who spoke on your behalf was none other than Shlomo HaMelech, and I will reveal to you the secret of your salvation.

“Your wife and daughter came to me and begged for a miracle that Hashem should send a refuah shleimah. I closed my eyes to see if there was some way that could be achieved, when I suddenly recalled the words of Shlomo HaMelech in Mishlei (31:25), ‘Strength and majesty are her garments, and she joyfully awaits the last day.’ I knew that if your women will dress modestly then that day which the doctors have stated will be your last will be replaced with joy. I therefore requested that your wife and daughter dress modestly, and I promised them that you would be cured.

“As soon as they accepted to do so, I appealed to the neshama of Shlomo HaMelech to keep his promise that the tznius of a wife can save her husband. Shlomo HaMelech agreed, and indeed in the merit of the tznius of your wife and your daughter you were saved.”

