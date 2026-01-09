Photo Credit: ChatGPT

If you ask where redemption begins, Shemos answers with a chorus:

It begins in a cry that does not know the right words but knows the right direction. It begins at the river, in the hidden courage of women whose hands are braided blessings. It begins at a bush that names our hesitation holy. It begins in a palace where a child learns to belong to a people he cannot forget. It begins in the promise “I will be what I will be,” which tells us that Hashem meets us in becoming.

“Plumbing and poetry” is how some modern thinkers speak of leadership. In Shemos, it is how we live. We tend the pipes: schedules, budgets, school pickups, meals, minyanim, visiting the sick, paying attention to the unnoticed. We tend the songs: blessings whispered over bread, words that carry hope, the teaching that lands in a heart like rain. The mundane holds light. The ordinary is sanctified by presence.

The Cry of Bnei Yisrael: Voice as Power

“Bnei Yisrael groaned because of the bondage, and they cried, and their cry came up to Hashem” (Shemos 2:23). The Torah chooses spare language: groaning, crying, rising. This cry is not strategy, not politics, not even speech. It is a raw voice. It is the plumbing of redemption, the broken sound that rises from suffering. And yet, it is precisely this cry that moves Shamayim. Hashem hears. Hashem remembers. Hashem knows. Hashem acts.

We learn that voice is power. Not the polished rhetoric of kings, but the groan of a people who refuse silence. By one modern measure, it is power as the ability to achieve purpose and effect change. The cry of Bnei Yisrael is the first act of geulah. No armies, no influence, and still the world turns. The cry pierces the heavens, awakens, and sets redemption in motion. In Torah, power begins with tefillah, with the collective voice that says, “We are here, and we belong.”

Midrash teaches that Hashem treasures prayers that rise from brokenness. Not because He desires our pain, but because truth lives in a wounded voice that still reaches upward. The cry is not articulate. It is a lament, and yet it is holy. It is the sound of belonging. A people remembers who they are by remembering who hears them.

This is for all of us: Not everyone leads, but everyone cries. The whispered tefillah in a hospital hallway. The tired Shema beside a child’s bed. The breath held for someone who isn’t ready yet. These are acts of geulah. We carry redemption with our voices long before our hands can lift a burden. We learn to sing while we wait.

The Nashim Tzidkaniyos: Hidden Agents of Redemption

“Because of the merit of the righteous women, Yisrael was redeemed from Mitzrayim” (Sotah 11b). Sefer Shemos opens with their courage. Yocheved hides her child in defiance of law. Miriam watches from the reeds with the vigilance of love. Bas Pharaoh – whom our tradition calls Basya – defies empire and draws Moshe from the water. These women cross boundaries of family, nation, and power to sustain life.

As a convert, I was able to choose my own Hebrew name. And while I love my English name and the family meanings it carries, choosing a Hebrew name was choosing who my neshama would become. I chose Basya for my first name because, like her, I was not born Hashem’s daughter, yet through conversion He calls me that. To take her name is to claim her courage by crossing boundaries for the sake of life, to draw from the water what must be saved.

But this is not unique to my story. Each of us is named to embody the history we inherit and to move us forward into the next chapter we were born for. To carry a name is to carry a transmission: to recognize the soul in front of us and help it grow, to stand at the edge of the river and choose life, to honor hidden acts of courage even when they are not remembered by history. A name is not only personal; it is communal. It is a way of walking through the world with hands that bless and eyes that recognize.

Moshe lives because the women refused despair. The Torah honors them by naming them, by inscribing their acts into the eternal story. Redemption begins not with kings or armies but with mothers, sisters, daughters who hold steady in the storm. We inherit their courage when we carry groceries for a neighbor, when we show up to sit quietly beside grief, when we teach a child to say Modeh Ani, when we choose kindness over convenience. Small acts are not small. They are the braid.

Negative capability: Dwelling in Uncertainty

Moshe stands at the burning bush and hesitates. He lingers in sacred doubt. The poet John Keats named this “negative capability” – the courage to dwell in uncertainty without rushing to resolve it. The Torah frames that hesitation not as failure, but as holy ground. “Remove your shoes,” Hashem says, “for the place on which you stand is holy ground.” Holiness here is not clarity but presence. Doubt does not banish the Shechinah; instead, it draws the Shechinah closer.

We, too, know that ground – the place where answers fall silent and faith keeps breathing. The place where we are barefoot, unguarded, honest. The place where prayer is a cracked vessel and still it carries water.

“Who am I that I should go to Pharaoh?” Moshe asks (Shemos 3:11). “I am slow of speech and slow of tongue” (Shemos 4:10). “Send someone else” (Shemos 4:13). These are not stage lines for a reluctant hero. They are the breath of a human being standing before a fire that does not consume. Greatness begins here: in hesitation, in the trembling honesty that says, “I do not know if I can.”

Hashem sanctifies that uncertainty. “Remove your shoes.” The command is a consecration of presence. Holiness is not the triumph of certainty but the courage to stay. To stand barefoot in mystery is to trust that the ground holds. Moshe’s doubts do not disqualify him; they consecrate him. The Torah teaches that uncertainty can be kedusha. It is a place where the Shechinah dwells.

Sacred doubt is not the opposite of emunah. It is its foundation. The burning bush is not a place of answers but of questions. And it is precisely there that Hashem speaks. For some, this is leadership. For all of us, this is life: to linger in uncertainty and still listen, to feel the weight of our own voice and still speak. We discover holy ground when we stay present in mystery, even when the path is obscured.

Sacred Doubt and Searching for Wrongness

Moshe’s search for reasons he might be wrong, reasons he might not be the one, is not false modesty; it is precision. He names what is heavy. He names what might fail. The Torah honors that honesty. Hashem does not silence him – Hashem meets him.

Midrash Tanchuma teaches that Hashem chooses those who resist power. The hesitant prophets – Moshe, Yeshayahu, Yirmiyahu – do not step forward with self‑assurance. They step forward with trembling faith. Their reluctance is their qualification. In Torah, leadership begins with humility, with the willingness to ask, “Am I seeing this clearly? Am I holding power in service rather than in self?”

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. once warned: Power without love is reckless, and love without power is anemic. The balance matters. Moshe’s doubt becomes a safeguard – the measure that braids strength with compassion, gevurah with rachamim. Hashem answers with partnership: Aharon will speak, Moshe will lead. Power shared is power sanctified. We learn a simple truth that matters in homes as much as in palaces: Collaboration is not concession; it is our mesorah.

This is not only about leaders. It is about all of us. We each hold spheres of influence – children, friends, students, coworkers, strangers at a bus stop. Sacred doubt teaches us to ask, “Where might I be wrong? Where have I misunderstood? Who needs to be invited closer?” The willingness to adjust is not a weakness. It is the courage to keep the heart soft while the spine stays strong.

Shemos reminds us that to question oneself is to make room for Hashem. To search for wrongness is to discover that faithfulness is greater than flawlessness. Holiness lives where we listen again.

Paradox and the Human Spirit

Hashem reveals Himself as a paradox. “Ekyeh asher Ekyeh” – not a static name, not a fixed shape, but a becoming. Divine identity itself resists confinement. Hashem’s self‑disclosure liberates Moshe from the tyranny of human certainty. If the Infinite says, “I will be,” then we are free to become. We can stand in the unmade place and know that holiness is unfolding.

Klal Yisrael, too, lives in paradox. Enslaved yet chosen. Broken yet remembered. Their cry is despair and hope woven together. The paradox of suffering and covenant becomes the ground of geulah. We learn that the path does not begin when anguish ends; it begins when anguish speaks.

Paradox is not a weakness in our tradition. It is tenacity. To stand in paradox is to stand on strong ground, on holy ground. Not because our doubts vanish, but because our doubts are held.

Strong and Holy Ground

We do not all carry a staff or speak to Pharaoh. Most of us will never lead a nation out of bondage. But Shemos shows us a way to live geulah in all our moments:

Strong ground: The place where we stand in paradox and still choose covenant. Not certainty, but presence.

Voice as power: The place where we pray, lament, sing, and refuse silence. Not influence but belonging.

Hidden courage: The place where we do the small thing that saves a life or restores dignity. Not glory, but chesed.

Becoming: The place where we accept the process as a form of praise. Not perfection, but faithfulness.

Holy ground: The place where we remove our shoes and return to humility. Not explanation, but reverence.

We braid these measures in homes and workplaces, in shuls and kitchens, in school hallways and hospital corridors. We can choose Basya’s crossing and Miriam’s seeing, Moshe’s honest hesitation and Aharon’s partnership. We can be a people whose daily acts are strands that bind us to each other and to Hashem.

We do not wield power for its own sake. We wield it as service, as repair. When we feel strong, we bind that strength to compassion. When we feel tender, we ask for courage.

The world aches for certainty. But Shemos teaches us a different grammar: Certainty is not the door – paradox is. The ground is strong because the ground is holy. Our mesorah holds because it breathes. We were not promised clarity; we were promised Presence.

“Ekyeh asher Ekyeh.” We, too, will be what we will be. In our doubts and our prayers, in our hidden acts and our small songs, we will be. Redemption is not only the story of our ancestors – it is the practice of our days.

Strong ground is under our feet. Holy ground is where we stand.

