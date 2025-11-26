Photo Credit: Jewish Press

The first Jew, Avraham, was named for his role as a father. His original name, “Avram,” means “mighty father.” Later, Hashem changed his name to “Avraham,” which means “father of many nations” (Ber. 17:5).

Avraham’s association with fatherhood is not coincidental. It was a core part of his identity and mission, and a central aspect of what Hashem appreciated about him (Ber. 18:19). Avraham was the “father of many nations,” who spread G-d’s name and endeavored to bring all the nations close to Him. Out of the thousands he influenced, hundreds became his close students. The Torah refers to them as “chanichav” (Ber. 14:14). This is significant because Avraham is the first person the Torah describes as involved in “chinuch – education.”

But the thousands Avraham taught did not satisfy him. He wanted more – biological children who would carry on his legacy (Ber. 15:2). When, after many decades, Hashem finally blessed him with them, he eagerly relayed his values and beliefs. He also inculcated these values by involving his children in his good deeds. For example, when he welcomed guests into his home, he had Yishmael prepare the meat for them to accustom him to chesed (Ber. 18:7).

This was the beginning of the Jewish people. There were righteous men before Avraham, but Avraham was the first to establish a nation by passing his legacy to his descendants through his children. This is why Hashem felt close to Avraham and why He blessed and rewarded him. Hashem invested in Avraham not just because of his personal piety and greatness, but because of the nation he was founding (B”R 63:2).

Following Our Father

We, Avraham’s descendants, follow his lead by also placing great emphasis on chinuch habanim – educating our children. This education includes teaching children Torah, familiarizing them with mitzvot, and showing them how to live correctly. This “living correctly” includes instilling in them good middot, ethical traits, and derech eretz, proper conduct and respect for others.

The Torah itself places a strong emphasis on chinuch: The first two parshiyot of Kriyat Shema both command us to teach Torah to our children. This commitment to passing on the Torah and its directives is a cardinal Jewish priority, which is why we established a fully inclusive school system thousands of years before any other culture (B”B 21a).

The Torah also mandates bringing babies to the Hakhel assembly, where the Torah is read publicly. Including children in the Torah gathering, even before they are old enough to study it, further highlights the importance we place on teaching them Torah.

The Torah also commands us to convey the traditions about seminal events in Jewish history to our children and grandchildren. Sefer Shemot (12:26-27, 13:8) twice mentions the need for parents to tell their children about Yetziat Mitzrayim, and Sefer Devarim (4:10) teaches the mitzvah to relay the story of Ma’amad Har Sinai.

We are meant to teach our children the history and traditions of our past and give them the knowledge and ability to carry them on.

Our Own Future

Our children are the future of the Jewish people. By helping them develop a strong Jewish identity and a deep understanding of our traditions, we ensure the continuity and strength of our community. Properly educating our children has profound implications for us as well. Our children are our legacy; who and what they are is what we leave behind in this world.

Our children determine our place in the next world, as well. Reunification with our ancestors in the next world hinges on having children who continue our ways in this one (B”B 116a). This is why Sefer Melachim (I 11:21) describes Dovid HaMelech, as opposed to Yoav, as “lying with his ancestors” after his death. Only Dovid, whose children followed his path, returned to his ancestors after his death.

The Midrash goes even further by asserting that we live on in this world as well through our children, who continue our legacy (B”R 49:12). “Anyone who raises a righteous son is considered to have not died” (Rashi, Ber. 18:19). Yaakov Avinu is an example of this: He is considered still alive because all of his children followed his ways (Ta’an. 5a).

Acharav – Our Own Selves

Avraham Avinu also teaches us how to educate our children – by personal example. The pasuk that describes Hashem’s appreciation of Avraham’s chinuch makes this point. Hashem notes that Avraham educated his children and his household “acharav – after him.” Avraham did not just teach his children how to live as Jews; he modeled Jewish life for them. He didn’t tell them to do as he said; he encouraged them to do as he did and follow his lead.

This term, acharav, inspired the custom among Israeli army officers to lead their soldiers into battle with the call of “acharai – after me.” The officers do not just train their soldiers how to fight and send them off to do so. They model soldiering for them and then lead them into battle.

The Avot followed Avraham’s lead by also modeling for their children. Yaakov Avinu was particularly successful and inspired all of his children to remain loyal to his faith. Ultimately, they were merely following his lead.

They expressed this point to him on his deathbed when they exclaimed that “just as you believe in Hashem’s oneness, so do we” (Pes. 56a). The first half of their statement seems superfluous. We know that in Yaakov’s heart there was only One G-d. That was not up for discussion; no one suspected Yaakov’s heart. The question was what was going on in their hearts. All they needed to say was, “Listen, father, in our heart, there is only One!”

Rav YY Jacobson explains:

The first half of their sentence was not superfluous. Yaakov’s children were explaining why their father need not fear about their moral destiny. “Yaakov, our father, if there is One in your heart, you can be assured that in our hearts, too, there is only One.” Children are the mirror of their parents’ hearts, not of their words. “Since in your heart there was One, our heart, too, is saturated with the One living G-d.”

Modeling is the only authentic and impactful form of education. In the words of the Family Centre, “Adults teach children in three important ways: the first is by example, the second is by example, and the third is by example.” Education begins with the parents. Parents need to model Jewish life for children so they can follow their ways.

This explains Rav Yisrael Salanter’s response to the Russian Minister of Education. The minister asked Rav Yisrael the age at which Jews begin educating their children. Rav Yisrael responded that we begin twenty years before they are born. Chinuch habanim begins with educating their parents.

This is why Kriyat Shema’s two commandments to teach our children Torah both come after a pasuk that commands us to have the words of the Torah on our own hearts (Dev. 6:6-7). We can only model for our children what we ourselves have already internalized and live by.

Rav Jacobson sharply makes this point:

Parents spend thousands of dollars a year in tuition to send their children to our school, where, along with calculus and chemistry, we are expected to teach some basic ethics. Then, on Sunday, the parents take their child to an amusement park and lie about his age to save five dollars on the admission fee. To save five bucks, they destroy a $25,000 education.

May our appreciation of the importance of educating our children, and our understanding of how it hinges on our own personal conduct, inspire us to live our Judaism to the fullest!

