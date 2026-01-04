Photo Credit: Jewish Press

A Light Unto the Nations

“The Sound Thereof Traveled from One End…To the Other…”

(Zevachim 116a)

Our daf relates that when the Torah was given to Bnei Yisrael at Mount Sinai, Hashem’s voice reverberated across the entire world, causing all the gentile kings to tremble in fear. Thereupon, they sought Balaam’s counsel in the matter. “What is this sound we hear? Is this the advent of a new flood?” Balaam responded that there was no need to worry, as Hashem had already promised that He would never bring another flood upon the entire world. Rather, he explained, Hashem is giving a marvelous gift, the Torah, which He has kept hidden in His storehouse for all the 974 generations until now, to His children, Bnei Yisrael. Upon hearing his response, they all immediately pronounced (Tehillim 29:11) “Hashem will bless His people with peace.”

Obliteration of Evil

Keren Orah (ibid. Zevachim 116a) interprets our Gemara homiletically. At the time of the giving of the Torah, the entire world was prepared to achieve its ultimate fulfillment. The nations of the world were quite fearful, as they understood that implicit to such fulfillment was the obliteration of all evil, which foretold their coming annihilation. Balaam, however, explained to them that Hashem does not seek their destruction, as it states (Yechezkel 33:11): “I desire not the death of the wicked one, but that the wicked repents and [he] live.”

Reaching Spiritual Heights

During the time of the Flood, Hashem felt that the sinners were beyond hope. Hence, He was left with no other choice but their total annihilation (save for the righteous Noach and his family). However, now that He was giving the Torah to Bnei Yisrael, He anticipated that the light of the Torah would elevate Bnei Yisrael to such spiritual heights that they would inspire the nations of the world to recognize Hashem, causing them all to repent of their evil ways. Thus, Balaam explained to the gentile rulers that the world will achieve its fulfillment through the presence of the Torah, which will inspire repentance, thus making destruction of sinners unnecessary.

Understanding Their Motives

With this interpretation, Keren Orah notes, we shed new light on the following enigmatic verses (Tehillim 117:1-2): “Praise Hashem, all nations; praise Him, all peoples! For His kindness has overwhelmed us, and the truth of Hashem is eternal, praise Hashem.” Why, pray tell, should the nations praise Hashem for the good fortune He has bestowed on Bnei Yisrael? Keren Orah suggests that this chapter in Tehillim is referring to our Gemara. Indeed, it is now clear that the nations delighted in Hashem’s kindness to Bnei Yisrael – their having been given the Torah – as they were all thus spared annihilation.

