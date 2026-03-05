Photo Credit: Jewish Press

In a world where social media is filled with new blood libels against the Jewish people and the Land of Israel each day, where can we find tenacity? As Tucker, Candace and Nick (and now even Megyn), spread their hatred and spew lies to millions in the world, what can we think?

It is hard not to pay attention and grow angry or anxious. The world is spiraling into chaos. Iran threatens war with missiles and warheads. Somehow no one seems to care about the loss of innocent life, of young people being murdered in the streets of Iran. The same people who bang their drums and are marching against us, are deaf to the killings happening. Why don’t all these so called ‘heroes’ speak out for freedom and justice? Where are the same famous podcast personalities?

It is that their hatred for us clouds their vision of the world. They are the Amalek’s and Haman’s of today; wishing ‘lehashmid, leharog uleabed es kol haYehudim.”

Instead of looking at them, I ask that you look out the window, and see what I see.

A little bit over a year ago, I, Baruch Hashem, began a new season of my life. Ari Sharf of Mesorah Tours invited me to take women on trips to Poland. We travel to many holy places to daven. We also go to Auschwitz, Majdanek, and Birkenau. Though the suffering and pain of our people stands before us, we also stand as witnesses and do not allow the story to die. I share my greatest mesorah – the fortitude of my parents and grandparents. We emerge transformed. It is not a journey that leaves us down and depressed. Quite the opposite. We walk with our heads held high, and return home with a new passion for who we are and our incredible roots.

I recently took a group of my Hineni women whom I teach on this journey of self-discovery. As we stood in the gas chambers of Majdanek, I shared stories of faith under fire. I spoke of my family’s unbending emunah. We began to sing songs about Yerushalayim. Melodies that spoke about the beating heart of the Jew, yearning to return home, no matter how difficult and dark life had become.

I was about to relay another story of emunah when I looked out the window and saw an incredible sight. I had to stop speaking and asked everyone to gather around and see what I see.

There was one window from which the Nazis, Y”S, would peer in so that they would know when the very last Jew had taken their breath.

It was out that very window that I saw a vision that took my breath away.

Hundreds of chayalim, in all types of uniforms, walking together, right before my very eyes! The same window through which the Nazis would look in, now we were looking out and seeing a miracle unfold before our eyes.

“Think about it,” I said. “Imagine a woman standing exactly where you are standing right now. She is your age, knowing that she is taking her last gasps on earth. She wonders what will be with her family, her children, those she loves. She wonders what will become of the Jewish people. She is sure there is no way we will make it. There will be no one who will survive.”

“If we would be able to call out to her and say, listen to me my sister! We will not allow your memory to die! The Jewish people lives! We have come from far to be witnesses, to tell our children and our children’s children that you are not forgotten. “

“And know this, dear sister. There are chayalim, from Eretz Yisrael, walking the earth where you once walked. Where once there were Nazi uniforms looking through the window, now we are looking at our soldiers who are walking tall and proud.”

Would she believe us? Is it even possible?

We are a nation of miracles. We have risen from the ashes, returned home after thousands of years, and built cities from the ruins. Skeletons have come alive and created families anew.

Look out the window and see what I see.

Do not be afraid.

Utzu eitzah vesufar. Dabru davar velo yakum. Ki Imanu Kel.

