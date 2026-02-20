Photo Credit: Jewish Press

Question: I am the gabbai in a large synagogue, where many people bring Divrei Torah handouts to distribute. As such, I am faced with disposing of the constantly growing accumulation of sheimot. How do I deal with these papers that include the names of Hashem in many substitute forms, mostly in English?

Synopsis: The Mechaber and Rema refer to certain names of G-d that may not be erased once written and list them. My uncle HaRav Sholom Klass, zt”l, helped popularize the accepted style of omitting a letter in the English terms “G-d” and “L-rd” in The Jewish Press from its very inception in 1960/5720. In Responsa of Modern Judaism II, two of his responses address this issue.

There are numerous opinions regarding names written in the common vernacular, whether in English or another language. The Shach says that while the name of G-d is holy only in Hebrew and in a secular language is not considered the true name of G-d and may be erased, nonetheless it is preferable to be as careful as possible. The Beth Yosef quotes the Rashbatz’s opinion that without intention of holiness, the name in Hebrew (and surely in English or any other language) is not holy and may be erased. The Beth Lechem Yehuda stresses that if the writing was intended for a holy purpose, we are not to erase or discard it. The Aruch HaShulchan quotes the Rema and other poskim to explain that the name of G-d which appears in our siddurim (two Yuds) may be erased if necessary. However, he warns that while the name of G-d in different languages may be erased, we should still avoid it because discarding the writing in a trash basket puts the Holy Name to shame, erodes respect for G-d, and brings poverty into the world.

We then continued with the second related responsum by Rabbi Klass, which relates to periodicals such as The Jewish Press. He cited the Gemara (Rosh Hashanah 18b) that the Sages stopped the practice of mentioning G-d’s name on bonds and notes and after so doing, declared a feast day. However, if the intention was for totally secular, mundane purposes and the name was written in the common vernacular, it may be erased.

Answer: We have received numerous inquiries regarding what to do with The Jewish Press after one is done with it. One must understand the thought and effort that is involved in the production of a quality Jewish publication such as this, especially in our time when newer technology allows us to download complete texts which arrive from various worthy sources and authors. Many of these texts contain the Holy Name (in English) spelled out in various ways, which in a Torah column is obviously intended to convey a holy purpose. Some authors specify that the Name not be written out in full; rather, they prefer that their text consistently read “G-d” or “L-rd” as the case may be. This practice is in line with the view of HaGaon HaRav Moshe Feinstein, zt”l (Responsa Iggrot Moshe, Yoreh De’ah, vol 1:172).

In fact, both Rav Feinstein (Iggrot Moshe, Yoreh De’ah, vol. 2:135) and HaGaon HaRav Menashe Klein, zt”l (Mishneh Halachot 7:183) decry the practice of quoting whole pesukim in writing, in Hebrew, even without the actual sheimot (names). Rabbi Klein explains that therefore many seforim that are published today do not use K’tav Ashurit, which is reserved for Stam: Sifrei Torah, tefillin, and mezuzot – our Kitvei Kodesh (holy writings). Notably, many of our modern Hebrew fonts are based upon and closely resemble the K’tav Ashurit. However, some publications use K’tav Rashi instead, which does not possess the same level of holiness. This stringency, however, only applies to that which is written in the Holy Tongue.

Yet some of our Torah columnists do not refrain from using the Holy Name (in English) spelled out in their drafts, as they follow the practice of Rabbi Joseph B. Soloveitchik, zt”l, who was of the view that erasing or disposing of print with the word “G-d” written in any other language than the Holy Tongue does not constitute a profanation of the Holy Name, and as we noted above, he was far from being the only authority expressing that view.

It is told that Rabbi Soloveitchik would write the Name in English on a blackboard as his lesson required, and would then erase it when some other need came up for that blackboard space. Some observers believe he did so to make a point – that writing the name out in English does not constitute any profanation of the Divine Name.

Within our pages, of course, where an author merely intends to denote other nations’ deities, we specifically do not wish to convey sanctity with such a reference, and we leave “god” spelled out. The editors here at The Jewish Press go to great lengths and extend much effort to publish a superior publication that upholds the dream of my uncle, HaRav Sholom Klass, zt”l, to spread Torah to the widest possible audience.

Even if, as my uncle suggests, one not discard his copy of The Jewish Press (or any other periodical with the Divine Name written in any language other than Hebrew) but rather pass it on to a friend, at some point there will be an end user who will be faced with the dilemma of how to properly discard it. It has previously been suggested to double-wrap it before discarding. Today, of course, in most locales recycling is de rigueur, with paper and plastic collected separately from food trash and yard waste. Thus, if one packs past issues of these types of newspapers and periodicals in plastic and puts them out for recycling, there should be no issue of disgracing the Holy Name.

Notes from Judaic studies lectures (elementary, high school, beit medrash), certain books from Jewish publishers that have Torah references, and printouts of Torah information downloaded from the internet require thoughtful handling as well. Also, it is better to avoid the common practice of writing “Bet Heh” (the acronym for Baruch Hashem – that G-d is the source of all blessings) as an opening greeting at the top of our documents if those documents are to be eventually discarded. Preferably, one may write “Bet Samech Daled” (the acronym for B’Siyata D’Shmaya – With the help of Heaven), thereby avoiding mentioning G-d’s name even in an abbreviated manner. However, if one did not take that precaution, or has the other sensitive print mentioned above, the documents are to be disposed of in a respectful manner. This is accomplished by double-wrapping any such printed matter before its disposal and including it with the paper recycling as we have noted, as opposed to discarding it with the general garbage.

What remains a common occurrence is the proliferation of pocket-sized, soft-cover Birkat HaMazon (Grace After Meals) books also known as bencherlach, as well as Tehillim, Mincha, and Maariv prayer booklets or other Kitvei Kodesh that are printed in Hebrew and given out at weddings, bar mitzvahs, and fancy dinners. Very often these are left on the tables by the dinner guests, and without proper planning, may end up being thrown out with the trash by catering staff. Perhaps a better idea would be for the publishers of these small, soft-cover prayer books not to use the Holy Name. Indeed, there are some publishers who do so and they are to be commended.

Those of us living in major Jewish population centers benefit from trucks collecting sheimot l’geniza/kevurah that abound at Pesach time, and offer the option, for a fee, of giving these materials to others to dispose of properly, which may include burial in a Jewish cemetery.

Another note, which should be obvious, is that any printed matter that contains Torah thoughts should be treated with respect when it is being read and stored, and surely is not to be brought into a restroom or any place where their respect and K’vod Shamayim will be compromised.

In the merit of respecting all aspects of Hashem and His Torah, may we greet the Moshiach imminently and luxuriate in the heightened Torah study his arrival will effect.

